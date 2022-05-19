Sweden re-launches research partnership for increased support to the environment, climate and security

SWEDEN, May 19 - A research partnership was re-launched 18 May for the environment, climate and security. Called the Stockholm Hub on Environment, Climate and Security, it combines the strengths of four world-leading Swedish research institutes in the environment, climate and security area. The hub will receive more funding for its continuing work to promote knowledge development and policy dialogue.

The effects of climate change, in combination with environmental damage and declining biodiversity, have major implications for the planet’s natural resources and the human environment. More and more people will have to share fewer and fewer resources. Extreme weather events are putting people’s livelihoods at risk. Consequently, the risk of conflicts is increasing, and preventive efforts are becoming more important.

“For years, Sweden has prioritised highlighting the links between the climate and security, and we have contributed to important steps being taken in the UN, OSCE and EU. We need to continue to improve our understanding of the links between these issues to prevent geopolitical competition for natural resources and avoid new conflicts,” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde.

“The countries that are most vulnerable and exposed to climate change and environmental damage are often developing countries, even if we are all affected. This research partnership is one step in providing the best support to the most vulnerable countries through evidence-based analysis and dialogue,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation Matilda Ernkrans.

“Stockholm has become a hub for research on the challenges facing peace and security in the wake of the environmental and climate crisis. This research partnership is aimed at inspiring and supporting Sweden in our leading role in multilateral efforts to find and win support for sustainable solutions together with our partners,” says Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) Chair Jan Eliasson.

The Stockholm Hub on Environment, Cimate and Security is a partnership between the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI), the Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) and the Stockholm Resilience Centre (SRC). Taking part in the re-launch of the partnership were Ms Linde, Ms Ernkrans, Mr Eliasson, the heads of the four institutes, and the heads and high-level representatives of a number of other Swedish ministries, government agencies and institutes, including Sida and the Folke Bernadotte Academy. Ongoing funding will be provided by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.