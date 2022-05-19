Strategic Market Research elucidated that the Brain Monitoring Market is likely to account for up to 8 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.20%. Below are the some pivotal statistics on this market post Covid-19.

The research wizards of Strategic Market Research have delineated that the Market for Brain Monitoring was worth USD 5.4 billion in 2020 and is likely to reach a landmark of nearly USD 8 billion in 2028with a promising CAGR of 7.20%.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Monitoring is regarded as an EEG test that accurately detects the various abnormalities in the brain waves. During this procedure, the electrodes consisting of small metal discs integrated with thin wires are pasted onto the scalp. The electrodes detect the minute electrical charges that results from the activity of the brain cells. The continuous surge of neurological disorders and the increasing applications of the minimally invasive & non-invasive devices in healthcare sectors are amplifying the growth of the Brain Monitoring Market throughout the anticipated time frame of 2020 to 2030. In terms of Product, the Devices segment led the market growth significantly in 2020 with a share of around 76.3%, and on the basis of region, North America comprehensively led the Market with a share of approximately 39.7%.





The comprehensive segmentation of the latest report rolled out by Strategic Market Research on the Brain Monitoring Market is as follows:

By Product

Device

Magnetoencephalography (MEG) devices

Melectroencephalography (EEG) devices

Intracranial pressure (ICP) monitors

Cerebral oximeters

Transcranial Doppler (TCD) devices

Computerized tomography (C.T.) devices

Positron emission tomography (PET) devices

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) devices

Sleep monitoring devices

Electromyography (EMG) devices





Accessories

Sensors

Electrodes

Batteries

Caps

Cables

Pastes & gels

Others





By Procedure

Invasive

Non-invasive





By Application

Stroke

Traumatic brain injury (TBI)

Headache disorders

Sleep disorders

Dementia

Epilepsy

Huntington's disease

Parkinson's disease

Other diseases





By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics & ASC

Neurology Centres





By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

LAMEA





Key factors proliferating the market growth:

The continuously increasing cases of neurological disorders are one of the essential factors that are augmenting the market growth significantly across the globe. The United Nations have asserted that approximately 1 billion people, or nearly one in six of the global population, suffer due to neurological disorders, ranging from Alzheimer's & Parkinson disease, multiple sclerosis, strokes, & epilepsy to migraine, brain injuries & several types of neuro infections, with around 6.8 million people die because of the maladies every year.





Apart from the rise of neurological disorders, the increasing demand for various invasive and non-invasive devices across the globe is also widely facilitating market growth. Patients who are suffering from Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, & brain tumours are widely using these devices to understand and cure their conditions. In a report published by WHO epilepsy affects around 50 Million people worldwide, and hence it is considered as one of the most prevalent neurological disorders. Approximately 80% of the people suffering from epilepsy live in low- & middle-income countries. As per some forecasts, nearly 70% of the people with epilepsy can live seizure-free with the proper level of diagnosis & treatment.





By Product, the 'Device' Segment is expected to maintain its dominant position in the Market throughout the forecasted time period.

By Product, the Market is broadly ramificated into Devices (Magnetoencephalography (MEG) devices, Melectroencephalography (EEG) devices, Intracranial pressure (ICP) monitors, Cerebral oximeters, Transcranial Doppler (TCD) devices, Computerized tomography (C.T.) devices, Positron emission tomography (PET) devices, Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) devices, Sleep monitoring devices, Electromyography (EMG) devices), and Accessories (Sensors, Electrodes, Batteries, Caps, Cables, Pastes & gels, and Others). The 'Device' segment significantly held the highest share in Market in 2020, at nearly 76.3%. This can primarily be attributed to a plethora of factors, like the increasing incidences of neurological disorders, sleep & psychotic disorders, the necessity for early diagnosis, the availability of portable & wearable monitoring devices that can be carried at home & the rising awareness of patients to undergo various neurological surgeries. The Sleep Foundation has stated that around (30 to 48) % of older adults suffer from insomnia. Women also have a lifetime risk of insomnia which is as much as 40% higher as compared to men.





By Procedure, the ‘Invasive’ Segment led the worldwide Market in 2020

In terms of Procedure, the Market is fragmented into Invasive and Non-invasive procedures. The Invasive segment led the Market with the highest percentage of share in 2020. The invasive monitors provide real-time physiological data & also help us to get accustomed to the various complex pathophysiological processes that occur during a brain injury that contributes to the development of the treatment protocols as well as the therapies. These factors are widely enhancing the growth of this segment.

On the other hand, the Non-invasive segment was regarded as the fastest-growing segment throughout the forecasted frame of time, with a CAGR value of around 7.53%. The continuous rise of various neurological problems worldwide is the main factor that is fueling the growth of this segment.





By Applications, the ‘Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)’ segment held the highest proportion of the market share.

Based on Application, the Market is broadly ramified into Stroke, Traumatic brain injury (TBI), Headache disorders, Sleep disorders, Dementia, Epilepsy, Huntington's disease, Parkinson's disease, and Other diseases. The Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) segment held the largest share of nearly 27.15% of the Market in 2020. The continuous growth in the number of cases of traumatic brain injuries is primarily responsible for the propulsion of this segment. The CDC stated that Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is one of the leading causes of fatality & disability among children & young adults in the USA. Each year approximately 1.5 Million Americans suffer from TBI. Due to the consequence of these injuries, nearly 230 k people are hospitalized each year, where 50k people die, and 80k to 90k people experience the onset of a long-term disability.





For End-User, the ‘Hospital’ segment maintained its leading position in the Market

On the basis of End-User, the Market is segregated into Hospitals, Neurology Centers, and Clinics & ASC. The Hospital segment held the most significant market share of around 61.4% in 2020. Monitoring the brain is indeed a daunting task that requires highly advanced & expensive devices that are primarily found in hospitals. As compared to the small clinics, the hospitals receive a large inflow of patient admissions.

Additionally, hospitals have the sufficient resources to cover the cost of maintaining these brain monitoring devices equipped with highly refined technologies.



The key players that are dominating the worldwide market environment are:

Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.

Drägerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa

Masimo Corporation

Cadwell Industries, Inc.

Neurowave Systems, Inc.

Neurosoft Cgx (A Cognionics Company)

Natus Medical, Inc

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Ge Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Compumedics Limited

Medtronic Plc

Edwards Lifesciences

SpiegelbergGmbh& Co. Kg

Integra Lifesciences





North America captured the regional Market share in 2020

The North American region comprehensively led the global Market with 39.7 % of the total market share in 2020 and will continue its sheer dominance in the future. The presence of robust healthcare infrastructures and the higher rate of adoption of advanced technologies are driving the market growth of this region to a great extent.

Further, the increase in the geriatric population worldwide has contributed to the development of the North American Market. Apart from that, the rising awareness of the benefits of brain monitoring devices for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, and sleep disorders is also encouraging the market growth of this region.





Recent Developments:

On April 5th 2022, GE Healthcare and Imeka collaborated to develop a highly advanced brain MRI technology for adequate brain monitoring. Under this collaboration, GE Healthcare would integrate Imeka’s non-invasive neuroimaging technology with the BrainWave’s advanced diffusion processing package to allow the researchers & clinicians to analyze the diffusion processes of the MRI signals in the brain in a much more detailed method.





On Feb 28th 2022, Masimo Corporation announced its FDA Clearance for launching its Pediatric Indication for SedLine Brain Function Monitoring & the SedLine Pediatric EEG Sensor. Equipped with Masimo’s highly advanced signal processing technologies, SedLine helps the clinicians in monitoring various brain activities bilaterally by processing the highly sensitive EEG (electroencephalogram) signals from Masimo’s four-lead SedLine EEG sensors.





On Jan 14th 2021, Medtronic successfully launched First-of-Its-Kind Adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation (aDBS) trial in the patients suffering from Parkinson's disease. Adaptive deep brain stimulation is regarded as an investigational feature of the Percept Brain Monitoring Market PC device. This investigational feature allows automated adjustments of the brain stimulation for providing therapy to manage the different symptoms of Parkinson's disease based on a particular patient's clinical state.





