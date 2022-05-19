Governor Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Expand Welding and Metal Fabrication Training Opportunities in Mifflin and Juniata Counties

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for the Mifflin County Academy of Science and Technology (The Academy) through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to retain a full-time adult welding instructor and allow for free tuition in the Adult Certified Welding program to out-of-school youth in central Pennsylvania.

“Skilled trades are an important part of the economy, so ensuring Pennsylvania has high-quality skilled trade education programs is important,” said Gov. Wolf. “MTTC funding helps keep the commonwealth at the forefront of the manufacturing industry. The Wolf Administration is proud to have supported this investment.”

The $100,000 in MTTC funding will be used to retain a full-time adult welding instructor. Having this instructor and working towards accreditation will increase enrollment of adults and out-of-school youth. Students will learn the essential skills entry level applicants need for certified welding training. In addition, this full-time adult welding instructor provides additional capacity for new employee training through an expanded registered apprenticeship-training program and customized workforce training.

“This grant will help us provide local, affordable training opportunities to teach the essential skills entry level applicants need to get hired,” said Mike McMonigal, Supervisor of Adult & Post-Secondary Education, Mifflin County Academy of Science and Technology. “By providing these opportunities, we will help address the demand for a skilled workforce in a rural part of the commonwealth. We have worked collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify the skills these applicants are missing and are committed to filling that need.”

The Academy has been providing high-quality career and technical education in central Pennsylvania since 1968. The school provides training for high school students from Mifflin and Juniata counites, as well as over 17 different adult & and post-secondary courses, including practical nursing, cosmetology, Commercial Driver’s license, and more.

Governor Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017 and since then has funded 74 projects and invested more than $16.2 million through the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program.

Training-to-Career grants support projects that result in short-term work-readiness, job placement, or the advancement of manufacturing. The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry-level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

