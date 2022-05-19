Today is the Last Day to Apply for an Absentee Ballot By Hand for the Primary Election

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, May 19, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL— The absentee voting period for the May 24th Primary Election began on March 30, 2022.

Ahead of the May 24th Primary Election, Secretary Merrill would like to remind Alabama voters that today is the last day that the Absentee Election Manager can receive an absentee application by hand for the Primary Election; however, the Absentee Election Manager may still receive absentee ballots by mail until noon on Election Day.

Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded online or requested by visiting the local Absentee Election Manager’s office.

Important absentee voting deadlines are listed below:

May 17, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by mail.

May 19, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by hand.

May 23, 2022: The last day to return absentee ballots by hand to the Absentee Election Manager.

May 24, 2022: Absentee ballots must be returned by mail to the Absentee Election Manager no later than noon.

Voters who are eligible to vote pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) will have until May 24, 2022 to postmark an absentee ballot.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210.

