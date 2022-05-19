Submit Release
News Search

There were 958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,387 in the last 365 days.

Today is the Last Day to Apply for an Absentee Ballot By Hand for the Primary Election

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, May 19, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL— The absentee voting period for the May 24th Primary Election began on March 30, 2022.

Ahead of the May 24th Primary Election, Secretary Merrill would like to remind Alabama voters that today is the last day that the Absentee Election Manager can receive an absentee application by hand for the Primary Election; however, the Absentee Election Manager may still receive absentee ballots by mail until noon on Election Day.

Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded online or requested by visiting the local Absentee Election Manager’s office

Important absentee voting deadlines are listed below:

May 17, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by mail.

May 19, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by hand.

May 23, 2022: The last day to return absentee ballots by hand to the Absentee Election Manager.

May 24, 2022: Absentee ballots must be returned by mail to the Absentee Election Manager no later than noon.

Voters who are eligible to vote pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) will have until May 24, 2022 to postmark an absentee ballot.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210.

 

 

###

You just read:

Today is the Last Day to Apply for an Absentee Ballot By Hand for the Primary Election

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.