The Biochar market is expected to reach a value of USD 3,534.82 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.85% over the forecast period (2020 - 2027) - SkyQuest Technology

Biochar is known as agrichar and black carbon and is produced from several feedstocks, such as agricultural wastes, bagasse, rice husks, animal manures, paper products, and urban green waste. Biochar is a kind of charcoal that presents considerable opportunities in augmenting crop growth, preventing carbon emissions caused by climate change, and remediating contaminated soil; which encourages its adoption in Global Biochar market.

/EIN News/ -- Westford, USA, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Biochar market is driven by the wide applications of biochar, which include, the improvement of soil fertility that results in increasing crop yields from formerly degraded soils; energy production, agriculture, and livestock, water treatment, and horticulture. The production systems range from housing cookstoves to industrial pyrolysis plants as they can be produced over a broad range of temperatures and could be employed in various soil types; which again contributes to the growth of the Biochar market during the forecast period. Rising demand for electricity generation, enhancement of crop yield, and soil fertility across the region also drive Biochar market growth.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has severely impacted the growth of the Biochar market. The pandemic has impacted several business sectors including electricity generation, manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, railroads, construction, and other industries. In the aftermath of the pandemic, governments in several nations were forced to implement nationwide lockdowns and other restrictions. Due to the increased death rates from the virulent SARS-CoV-2 infection, several countries, notably the United States, Iran, and Italy utilized mass grave burial.

The supply chain has been disrupted, and travel restrictions have been enforced by the government. Several projects have been suspended, and large companies have been shut down all over the world, resulting in a reduction in the need for electricity. Pandemics have wreaked havoc on the agriculture industry, further weakening the Biochar market. However, post the COVID-19, the industry is likely to grow in near future.

Global Biochar Market is segmented By Feedstock (Woody Biomass, Agricultural Waste, Animal Manure, and Others) By Technology: (Pyrolysis, Gasification, and Others) and By Application (Electricity Generation, Agriculture, Forestry, and Others) & By Region- Forecast and Analysis 2020-2027

The global biochar market is segmented on the basis of feedstock, technology, and application. Among the technology, the pyrolysis segment of the market is likely to dominate the market. Pyrolysis is a widely used technique because it is both economical and convenient, as well as has the ability to handle a wide range of feedstock. This technology aids in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. This supports growth in the pyrolysis technology segment, during the projection period.

On the other hand, the gasification segment is expected to increase significantly. In a directly heated reaction vessel with added air, this method creates lesser quantities of such char. Because it creates fewer air pollutants, demand for and implementation of this technology is growing in the Biochar market. This method, however, is less efficient than others.

Among the regions, the North American region is likely to hold a substantial share in the global Biochar market. The US is characterized by varied climatic conditions including cold in the north, and tropical and subtropical zones in the central and southern areas; which contributes to varied agricultural production. Biochar has been widely accepted as a soil improvement product in the agriculture sector. Growing focus on improved yields across the globe has resulted in increased utilization of fertilizers in the agricultural sector, thereby leading to increased acidity levels in the soil. In order to neutralize these soils, carbon-based additives such as compost and biochar are widely preferred. Thus, this drives the growth of the Biochar market during the forecast period.

The prominent players operating in the Biochar market are 3R Enviro Tech Group (India), Agri-Tech Producers, LLC (US), Airex Energy Incorporation (Canada), American Biochar Company (US), Aries Clean Energy (US), ArSta Eco Pvt. Ltd. (India), Biochar Products, Inc. (the US), and BSEI (US) among others are the key players operating in the market. These prominent players operating in the Biochar market are constantly adopting various growth strategies in order to stay afloat in the market. Product launches, innovations, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations and partnerships, and intensive R&D are some of the growth strategies that are adopted by these key players to thrive in the competitive market.

The Biochar market report published by SkyQuest Technology Consulting provides in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about Biochar market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

SkyQuest has segmented the Global Biochar market based on Feedstock Type, Technology, Application, and Region:

Biochar Feedstock Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027) Woody Biomass Agricultural Waste Animal Manure Others

Biochar Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027) Pyrolysis Gasification Others

Biochar Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027) Electricity Generation Agriculture Forestry Others

Biochar Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Central & South America Brazil Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



List of Key Players of Biochar Market

3R Enviro Tech Group (India)

Agri-Tech Producers, LLC (US)

Airex Energy Incorporation (Canada)

American Biochar Company (US)

Aries Clean Energy (US)

ArSta Eco Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Biochar Products, Inc. (US)

BSEI (US)

Carbonis GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

CharGrow(US)

Farm2Energy (India)

Green Man Char (Australia)

Oregon Biochar Solutions (US)

Pacific Pyrolysi (Australia)

Phoenix Energy (US)

Terra Humana Ltd (Poland)

TerraChar (US)

The Biochar Company (US)

Tolero Energy LLC (US)

