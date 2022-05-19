Kitamba joins MGT Education to increase its impact on student success and well-being

Kitamba, now with MGT Education

This combination furthers our social impact mission by keeping students at the center.

Bringing Kitamba and MGT capabilities and teams together creates a unique opportunity to expand our impact and achieve higher levels of transformational change for our clients.” — Trey Traviesa, MGT Chairman and CEO

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kitamba, a social impact consulting and products organization dedicated to improving learning and life outcomes for students, has joined MGT, a national leader in management consulting and technology services. The combination connects Kitamba’s education policy, analysis, execution, and product capabilities with MGT’s full suite of services, including higher education; facilities management; diversity, equity, and inclusion services; information technology; and fiscal and human capital solutions.

Kitamba partners with leaders in government, philanthropy, and other education organizations to help solve complex problems facing public schools and communities. The team delivers customized services and products - including data, finance, and instructional tools - from initial design through execution. Kitamba’s optimism about the promise of a great public education for all children and MGT Education’s mission to impact communities, create a social impact leader ready to serve the entire education and human potential ecosystem from birth through post-secondary learning opportunities.

MGT CEO and Chairman, Trey Traviesa, said, “We are incredibly honored to have Kitamba join us in our mission to accelerate educational opportunities for all children. Bringing Kitamba and MGT capabilities and teams together creates a unique opportunity to expand our impact and achieve higher levels of transformational change for our clients.”

The combined organization offers best-in-class and expanded services and innovative products focused on education outcomes from birth through post-secondary success. The team supports education leaders committed to transformative change, identifying and delivering on expanded educational opportunities, particularly for the country’s most vulnerable children.

Kitamba CEO Rajeev Bajaj notes, “We’re thrilled to join forces with MGT to further our shared mission to accelerate learning and life outcomes for all children. Particularly at this moment, delivering on the promise of a high-quality education has never been more important, and I am excited about the power of our collective capabilities to further support the students, educators, and communities we serve.”

MGT has partnered with more than 36 state departments of education and multiple school districts in every state, impacting more than 55 million students across the country. To learn more, please visit www.mgtconsulting.com

About MGT

MGT is a national public sector management consulting and technology services firm that delivers diverse consulting services to a wide range of state, local, and education clients across the U.S. and abroad. Leveraging a nearly half a century track record and reputation, our industry subject matter experts partner with thousands of public agencies to provide trusted solutions that improve performance and help communities thrive. Visit us at www.mgtconsulting.com or find us on social media.