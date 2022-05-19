A Portrait Celebration of the Rise of Feminism - The 50 Over 50 & Fabulous Project Exhibit & Gala
Irene Abdou Photography, LLC today announced the date for the Inaugural Gala celebrating its 50 over 50 & Fabulous Project as July 17, 2021.CLARKSBURG, MD, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irene Abdou Photography, LLC today announced the date for the Inaugural Gala celebrating its 50 over 50 & Fabulous Project. The 50 over 50 & Fabulous project celebrates and elevates local women age 50+ by spotlighting and reminding them that they are STRONG, FIERCE, BEAUTIFUL forces of nature, and it's time we celebrate that!
“It is my vision that we have a world that sees, celebrates and empowers the beauty, strength and courage in each and every individual, one portrait at a time. I began this project to disrupt society and its expectations of what being 50+ really means and to remind us that, even on a local level, there are women who paved the way for us and who deserve to be recognized. 174 years after the first Women's Right’s Convention, women are still fighting for basic rights, and it’s important that we remember to never give up and always keep taking up the space that we so rightfully deserve.”
- Irene Abdou, Founder of Irene Abdou Photography LLC
The inaugural art exhibit-style Gala is scheduled for July 17, 2022 from 5-8 pm at the Blackwall Barn & Lodge in Gambrills, MD. Since we are celebrating trailblazing women, we cannot think of a better time to hold our inaugural Exhibit & Gala for the project than on the weekend before the rise of feminism: the anniversary of the Inaugural Women’s Rights Convention that launched the women’s suffrage movement.
The Gala will be a celebration of the unique beauty, fearlessness, and authenticity of women age 50+ that make them so alluring and captivating. Each woman has her own inspiring journey, and it is an honor to be even a small part of that. As a society, we sometimes push aging women under the rug and cast them into the shadows because of the misconception that they have lost their beauty, have nothing to offer, or might be too old for the job. It’s unfortunate that as women age, and often when they cross 50, they begin to feel invisible, unattractive, and unwanted.
“My goal with this project is to provide an uplifting experience & create a series of portraits that reminds women over 50 - and society as a whole - of how fierce and fearless, confident, beautiful, and worthy they are, and to uplift them. It’s about reminding them of how far they’ve come, of everything they’ve accomplished, and of the adversity they’ve overcome, and never letting them forget it.”
Purchase tickets to the Gala here. Early bird tickets are available through May 31, 2022. General Admission tickets are available through July 7, 2022. Tickets include access to the exhibit, open bar, hors d'oeuvres, and full dinner. Raffle prizes for ticket holders leading up to the event are ongoing, so the earlier you get your tickets, and the more tickets you purchase, the more prizes you will be eligible for!
Irene Abdou Photography is a boutique photography studio serving the D.C. metropolitan area, and focuses on creating empowering portraits that celebrate the beauty, strength and courage of each and every individual and family, one portrait at a time. Founder and photographer, Irene Abdou, began her photography journey while volunteering in the Peace Corps in 1995-1999 and has since taken Washington, D.C. by storm! Her photography has been featured in numerous publications and has been exhibited at many art shows and galleries.
