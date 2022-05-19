Submit Release
Man Injured in ATV Crash in Richmond

Lieutenant William Boudreau
603-352-9669
May 19, 2022

Richmond, NH – On Wednesday May 18 at approximately 2:40 p.m., a Conservation Officer from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to a report of an Off Highway Recreational Vehicle (OHRV) crash in the Town of Richmond. Members of the Richmond Fire Department arrived on scene first and immediately began providing aid to the victim.

It was determined that the victim, David Gallagher, 39, of Orange, MA, was operating his All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on Green Woods Road in Richmond when he veered off of the road and hit a mound of dirt, on the right-hand side, that caused his ATV to flip over. Gallagher was not wearing a helmet and suffered serious injuries to his head, face, and upper torso. He was riding with two other individuals who were operating their own ATVs. They did not witness the crash but came upon the scene immediately after it had occurred and called 911.

Due to the extent of Gallagher’s injuries, the Richmond Fire Department requested the Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team helicopter. Members of the Diluzio Ambulance Service also arrived on scene and transported Gallagher to a landing zone behind the Richmond Fire Department. Gallagher was then flown to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, NH.

Gallagher was the only occupant of the ATV at the time of the crash and speed and inattention are believed to be the leading causes of the crash. Gallagher and his two riding companions are facing violation level charges for Operating an OHRV on a Public Way.

NH Fish and Game was assisted by the Richmond Fire Department and the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office. The ATV Gallagher was operating was removed from the road by Emerson’s Towing.

