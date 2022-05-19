Submit Release
Statement from Agriculture Secretary Vilsack on President Biden's Actions to Address Infant Formula Shortage

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2022 – “We know that this situation is causing stress and anxiety for many families across the country and President Biden has said that this administration will do everything in its power to ensure babies and families have access to the formula that they need. As the President directed, the Department of Agriculture will immediately begin coordinating with the Department of Defense and expand its coordination with our Health and Human Services counterparts to get safe formula on store shelves as quickly as possible.

"At USDA, we take seriously our role in safeguarding the health of families served by our WIC Program, which has been heavily impacted by the infant formula recall and resulting supply issues. USDA is taking aggressive action to support WIC participants.

"In coordination with our partners across the Federal Government, we will immediately get to work.”

More information about USDA’s action to support WIC participants is available on the Infant Formula Safety page.

