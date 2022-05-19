Air Treatment Market Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Air Treatment Market Trends – Technological advancements in air treatment products

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global air treatment market size is expected to reach USD 39.06 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for air treatment processes across various industrial verticals such as automotive, manufacturing, power generation, oil & gas, and pulp & paper. These industries are increasingly investing in air treatment products to efficiently treat air contaminants at emission sources in order to meet increasingly stringent air quality standards. Activated carbon materials are increasingly being utilized for industrial air treatment applications in order to capture toxic air pollutants, which primarily include Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), from landfill sites, petrochemical plants, and chemical processing and manufacturing facilities. Safety Standards implemented by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in the automotive industry is a key factor boosting demand for air treatment products.

Air filtration in the automotive industry is mainly performed to prevent potential health risks that can arise due to presence of toxic chemicals, particulates, fumes, fiberglass, metal dust, chemical byproducts, and gasses. Manufacturers of air treatment products are increasingly investing in production of technologically advanced air treatment products in order to improve indoor air quality. Emergence of air purifiers that can automatically clean the air in a whole room with high efficiency, capturing 99.95% of harmful pollutants as small as 0.1 microns and can sense and display particulate matter such as PM2.5, PM10, VOCs, and NO2 in real-time, is expected to drive demand for air treatment products going ahead.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are: Honeywell, Freudenberg Group, Donaldson Company, Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Mann+Hummel, Camfil, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, 3M, Atlas Copco, and Cummins.

Key Highlights from the Report

In December 2020, Honeywell announced the launch of a new airborne particle analyzer that utilizes Artificial Intelligence and cloud computing. The new airborne particle analyzer helps environmental testing professionals and HVAC service providers to better inform building and homeowners of the type and quantity of particles present in the air.

Compressed air segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising demand for dry and clean compressed air in order to extend lifespan of air compressor systems is driving increasing utilization of air treatment equipment, products, and solutions.

Dust collectors segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Automotive, manufacturing, power generation, oil & gas, and pulp & paper industries are increasingly utilizing dust collectors to capture substantial amounts of airborne dust particles and minimize cost and maximize system effectiveness.

HEPA filters segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the air treatment market in 2020. Rising need to enhance indoor air quality is driving demand for air purifiers with HEPA technology filters in healthcare sectors and residential and commercial buildings.

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2021-2028.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Air Treatment Market on the basis of application, product, technology, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Compressed Air

Exhaust Air

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Mist Eliminators

Dust Collectors

Fire and Emergency Exhaust Systems

Smoke Collectors

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Activated Carbon

HEPA Filters

Electrostatic Precipitators

Ionic Filters

UV Filters

Conventional Filters

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Air Treatment Market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Air Treatment Market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Air Treatment Market.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/672

Air Treatment Market Size Worth USD 39.06 Billion in 2028