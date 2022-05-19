Lane Restrictions on Route 6 in Burlington Township, Bradford County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions this week on Route 6 from approximately .2 miles east of Lynch Road to approximately .75 miles west of Saco Road in Burlington Township, Bradford County, for paving.

On Thursday, May 19, the subcontractor HRI, Inc., will be paving new bridge approaches at the structure over Sugar Creek. Motorists can expect single lane closures with flagging. Work will be performed during daylight hours. Paving is expected to be completed by Friday, May 20, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Suit Kote Corporation is the primary contractor for this $1,165,084 wearing surface preservation contract. Work includes microsurfacing three sections of Route 6 in Wyalusing Borough, Wyalusing Township, and Burlington Township, as well as, as section of Route 14 in Troy Borough and an epoxy overly placed on the bridge carrying Route 6 over Sugar Creek in Burlington Township. Work is expected to be completed on this contract in October of 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

