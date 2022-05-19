Gov. Wolf: More Than $5.2 Million in New Funding Awarded to Communities for Water and Sewer Improvements in Four Counties

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that more than $5.2 million in Community Block Grant Development (CDBG) competitive, set-aside funding was awarded to update existing water and/or sewer systems and help improve the quality of life for residents of four communities in Bedford, Clinton, Juniata and Northumberland counties.

“This CDBG funding will help residents receive access to drinkable water, improved services, and help protect public health and safety,” said Gov. Wolf. “Most of us take systems like these for granted, and the better quality of life these residents will have as a result of these improvement projects can’t be overstated.”

The following projects were included in the most recent block of CDBG funding approvals:

Bedford County

$1,671,450 to assist with the replacement of the wastewater treatment facility located near Broad Street in Hopewell Borough. The borough must replace the more than 30-year-old existing facility, which has reached its useful lifespan, in order to continue efficient plant operations. The system serves approximately 104 customers.

Clinton County

$1,019,386 to complete a freshwater infrastructure system between the boroughs of South Renovo and Renovo, benefiting 302 customers. The water infrastructure in both boroughs was installed in the early 1900s, and the entire 1,670-foot waterline under Pine Street from the eastern side of 4th Street will be replaced. Upon completion, South Renovo borough will consolidate the water system with Renovo Borough, which will allow residents of South Renovo Borough to have lower user rates.

Juniata County

$1,000,000 to drill and construct new wells and a water storage tank for the Village of McAlisterville. Currently, the village is using a water system that gets a significant portion of its potable water from two springs fed by a nearby water source and the distribution lines from those springs were hand-laid in the early 1900s. The new storage tank will hold an estimated 150,000 gallons of water, giving McAlisterville and the system’s 501 users an adequate, emergency water supply. The completed additions to the water system will be located on the ridge above Dunn Valley Road.

Northumberland County

$1,518,812 to update the Herndon Borough/Jackson Township water system. The current water treatment system consists of four wells, a collection basin, reservoir, water treatment facilities, 9,400 lineal feet of cast-iron water main along Route 147, and approximately 1,400 lineal feet of water distribution piping. The cast iron main line that runs from the reservoir and the main water line were part of the original water treatment system constructed in the late 1930s. The main water line will also likely not withstand right-of-way road construction that is slated for 2024. Upgrades will help the system’s 213 users, who have experienced disruptions due to breaks in the aged water lines.

CDBG funds enable communities to effectively address local community development needs by providing federal funds to develop viable communities through the provision of modest housing and a suitable living environment. Funds are also used to expand economic opportunities geared to low-and moderate-income individuals and to improve infrastructure critical to community health and welfare.

