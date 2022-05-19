Drone Camera Market Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research 2028 | Exclusive Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Drone Camera Market Trends – High demand from North America

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global drone camera market size is expected to reach USD 32.07 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 28.4% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Emergen Research. Technological enhancements in different industries and increased applications of drone camera in various sectors such as agriculture, defense, and media and entertainment are among some of the key factors driving market revenue growth.

Drone camera is used in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), which are equipped with various technologies such as GPS system infrared cameras, and lasers. Drones are quite efficient in capturing aerial images and high quality videos from a different vantage points and altitudes. They are easily deployable and cost effective, which is resulting in steady adoption across various sectors.

More advanced drone camera technologies and applications are continuously being further developed. Drone cameras can be controlled remotely using a smartphone or tablet device, which makes it easier and more convenient to operate from anywhere, anytime. These devices can be used for a wide range of purposes such as for surveillance over a specific area, geographical imaging, weather forecasting, aerial photography, and increasing advocacy of drone cameras across the media and entertainment industry is driving market revenue growth. Drone cameras are also widely used in chemical and agriculture sectors for disaster management and crop monitoring and management respectively, or for both in each sector.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are: DJI Innovations, Canon Inc., Aeryon labs Inc., Precision Technologies Ltd., Garmin Ltd., GoPro, Inc., Aerialtronics DV B.V, Aerobros, AiDrones, and DST Control.

Key Highlights from the Report

In November 2020, DJI launched mini 2 drone, which is equipped with 3-inch CMOS, 5 Quick Shot Modes, 5200 mAh battery backup, and up to 12 million effective pixels. Prior to that DJI have also launched two other Mavic Models, Mavic Mini in October 2019 and Mavic Air 2 in April 2021. With this, it has expanded its DJI Drone Camera ecosystem in China.

SD camera segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register a rapid growth rate in the coming years owing to high quality images and resolution.

Photography and videography segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020 due to steady trend of aerial photography and videography, which allows users to take images from a unique perspective and angle, which is otherwise not possible with a traditional camera setup.

As the drone industry has expanded rapidly in a short period of time, commercial drones and cameras mounted on these devices have improved significantly, which has been driving rapid popularity and preference in various industries and sectors in the recent past. Based on this, the commercial segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing application areas of drones across industries and sectors such as transportation, oil and gas, mining, and logistics.

For More Details On this Report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/drone-camera-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global Drone Camera Market on the basis of type, application, type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

HD Cameras

SD Cameras

Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Photography and videography

Thermal imaging

Surveillance

Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

12MP

12MP – 20MP

20MP – 32MP

32MP and Above

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Commercial

Military

Homeland Security

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/844

