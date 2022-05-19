UNESCO and Spain have renewed their commitment to the International Centre on Mediterranean Biosphere Reserves

The Council of Ministers of the Government of Spain, at its meeting on 22 June 2021, approved the renewal of the agreement between the UNESCO and Spain to continue to host the International Centre on Mediterranean Biosphere Reserves (UNESCOMED centre), which is located in Castellet Castle in the south of the city of Barcelona, as a UNESCO Category 2 centre.

Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO and José Manuel Rodríguez, Permanent Delegate Ambassador of Spain to UNESCO, signed the agreement on 18 May 2022 at the Castellet castle.

This is the first public-private agreement in the case of a UNESCO Category 2 centre, in which the Abertis Foundation will support the ongoing activities that the Centre has been carrying out since 2013.

UNESCOMED aims to promote and boost international cooperation for research, training, and knowledge transfers between Mediterranean Biosphere Reserves, promoting sustainability and strengthening their technical capacities to ensure a balanced management of natural resources.

More than 70 territories integrate the network of Mediterranean Biosphere Reserves (MedMaB), which are spread across 17 countries of the Mediterranean basin. They include a set of diverse and representative sites hosting an exceptional socio-environmental heritage related to biodiversity, landscapes, and cultural expressions. The MedMaB is a great example of how international cooperation is enhancing the exchanges of good practises among countries in the region.