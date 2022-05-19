EXECUTIVE COACH AND FORMER BOARD MEMBER, MICHELLE THOMSON, AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Michelle is a graduate of the DCRO Institute's guided study cohort dedicated exclusively to women executives and board members.
Michelle knows how leaders can be most effective in the boardroom when facing serious challenges or bringing in new ideas. She brings vast experience and an important perspective to her work.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Michelle Thomson of Boulder, Colorado, in the United States.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO, The DCRO Institute
Michelle has over 30 years of experience across multiple industries including investment banking, trading, insurance, and reinsurance with firms like Credit Suisse, Duration Capital Management Advisors, Citi, and CNA Insurance. She has served in leadership positions facing high consequence decisions both as a catastrophe reinsurance portfolio manager and 10 years as a co-CEO/board member. Michelle is the founder of Clear Ripple LLC, where she engages in executive coaching and advisory with a focus on clients also in those high consequence positions, including crisis management. She earned her MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, a BS from The Wharton School, and an MA in Religious Studies from Naropa University.
"Michelle and I have had many fruitful conversations about how leaders can be most effective in the boardroom when facing serious challenges or bringing in new ideas," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "She brings vast experience and an important perspective to professional development that we are pleased to offer to our board ascendancy candidates, especially as she is equally dedicated to professional growth herself," he continued.
Michelle participated in our second guided study cohort dedicated exclusively to women executives and board members. "The program delivers practical insights and advice from those in the field. It skillfully guides one through up-to-date research, frameworks, and practices around this evolving world of risk governance,” she said about the overall program and that experience. “It's been a pleasure," she continued.
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
