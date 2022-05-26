Equator Advanced Appliances EW 835 Super Washer Awarded Prestigious ADEX Platinum Distinction

Equator Super Washer

The innovative washer, which has sanitizing, winterizing, and allergen-reducing capabilities, took home top honors for its dynamic design

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is proud to announce that its EW 835 Super Washer has been named a 2022 ADEX Platinum Award winner. This appliance was one of seven Equator products that won the coveted award. The ADEX Platinum Award is the highest title issued by the organization's judges.

“We are so thrilled and honored to announce that our EW 835 Super Washer was named as a 2022 ADEX Platinum Award winner,” said ​​Nick Mathews, of Equator Advanced Appliances. “As a company that is consistently focused on providing the highest quality and most forward-thinking appliances for our customers, this award means everything to us.”

Thanks to its unparalleled design, and top-tier features, the Equator Appliances EW 835 Super Washer was a strong contender for the ADEX Platinum Award. Elevating the standard washer, this model also features Sanitize, Allergen, and Winterize programs. The exterior is equipped with an appealing color-coded LED display, which makes operating the washer effortless. Users also enjoy anti-microbial treatment technology, an automatic water sensor, a child lock, and the ability to store four customized programs.

For those who are unfamiliar with ADEX (Award for Design Excellence), the organization runs the largest and most well-respected product design and architecture competition in the world. Nominated products have the chance to win platinum (the highest award), gold, or silver distinctions in their specific categories. Points are awarded by an expert panel of judges, which determines the product’s final score. Minimum scores are required in order to be considered for each award level. Every April, winners are announced in Design Publications.

Approximately 3,000 industry professionals are part of the ADEX Global Advisory Board. Operating since 1995, thousands of companies have entered design projects, furnishings, building materials, and other consumer products. Only the best in show receive one of the three ADEX titles.

Other Equator models that took home the ADEX Platinum Award include the 5500 CV Super Combo Washer/Dryer (in white), the Equator Single Bottle Chiller, and the OAC 2000 Outdoor Air Conditioner.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.