Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Is Expected to Reach $6.7 billion by 2030: AMR

Significant surge in the cases of tooth loss, remarkable growth in edentulous population, increase in the demand for adverse dental cosmetic surgeries, immaculate perks of dental CAD/CAM-based restorations over dental lab restorations, and rise in disposable income among people across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the global dental CAD/CAM materials & systems market. By product, the dental CAD/CAM systems segment held the largest market share in 2020. By region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global dental CAD/CAM materials & systems market generated $2.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $6.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Significant surge in the cases of tooth loss, remarkable growth in edentulous population, increase in the demand for adverse dental cosmetic surgeries, immaculate perks of dental CAD/CAM-based restorations over dental lab restorations, and rise in disposable income among people across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the global dental CAD/CAM materials & systems market. On the other hand, extortionate costs of cost of CAD/CAM systems are expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, surge in expenditure on healthcare products is predicted to create ample opportunities for the growth of the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global dental CAD/CAM materials & systems market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns led to the closure of all industries, including that of the dental CAD/CAM materials & systems market, which subsequently decreased its demand during the pandemic. This was mainly due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government.

However, the market is anticipated to recoup soon.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global dental CAD/CAM materials & systems market based on product and region.

Based on product, the dental CAD/CAM systems segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering more than half of the total market. The dental CAD/CAM materials segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Europe held the lion’ share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global dental CAD/CAM materials & systems market report include Dentsply Sirona Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar vivadent AG, Planmeca OY, Roland DAG, M Company, Amann Girbach AG, Danaher Corporation, Dental wings Inc., and Zirkonzahn GMBH.

