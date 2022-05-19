Global Playground Hybrid Turf Market to Reach US$ 9,717 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global playground hybrid turf market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,388 million in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Playground Hybrid Turf Market:

Rapid urbanization is generating demand for low-maintenance interior and exterior décor such as artificial gardens and turfs, which in turn is driving the market revenue growth. Artificial turfs are perfect for nurseries, play areas, and schools because they provide a cushioned landing place for little falls and trips. Artificial turfs do not include splinters, which may be present in play barks, making them child-friendly.

Playground Hybrid Turf Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 $5,388 Million Market Size Projection in 2030 $9,717 Million CAGR (2022-2030) 6.8% Largest Market PE Artificial Grass Turf segment Growth Drivers Rising need to replace original grass

Multiple applications in schools, public playground, and others Segmentation By Type, and By Application Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific), ME (GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East) & Africa (South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa) Key Companies Covered Shaw Sports Turf, Ten Cate, Hellas Construction, FieldTurf, SportGroup Holding, ACT Global Sports, Controlled Products, Sprinturf, CoCreation Grass, and Domo Sports Grass.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5024

Key Market Takeaways:

The global playground hybrid turf market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period (2022-2030). Nylon-based hybrid turfs are stiff and retain their original shape even in extreme athletic applications and heavy foot traffic areas. These turfs are resistant to high temperatures and prohibit melting. However, their unlikely resemblance to natural grass and high costs have limited their penetration in residential, commercial, and sports applications.

Hybrid turf contains anti-bacterial properties, which help prevent the spread of germs and bacteria. Furthermore, unlike natural grass, the product is not exposed to hazardous pesticides, which makes it both children and pet friendly. As a result, demand for the product in playgrounds and parks is likely to grow over the projected period.

Sports clubs and schools are likely to be key consumers for hybrid turf as it can sustain wear & tear. Increasing sports activities in Asian countries and increasing investments by governments in playgrounds and sports programs are likely to have a positive impact on the playground hybrid turf market growth over the projected period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global playground hybrid turf market include Shaw Sports Turf, Ten Cate, Hellas Construction, FieldTurf, SportGroup Holding, ACT Global Sports, Controlled Products, Sprinturf, CoCreation Grass, and Domo Sports Grass.

Mergers and acquisitions, strategic collaborations, new product launch, and business expansions are the key strategies adopted by key players to retain their market share. For instance, in 2021, The Netherlands Crestview Partners, a company specialization in the media, energy, financial services, healthcare, and industrials sectors, completed the acquisition of TenCate Grass Holding BV, the leading global artificial grass solutions provider for sports and landscaping.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5024

Market Segmentation:

Global Playground hybrid turf Market, By Type:

With PP Artificial Grass Turf With PE Artificial Grass Turf With Nylon Artificial Grass Turf Others



Global Playground hybrid Market, By Application:

School Playground Public Playground Stadium Others



Global Playground Hybrid Turf Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa By Country/Region: Middle East Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market , by Type (Flexible Foam, Spray Foam, and Rigid Foam), by Application (Building and Construction, Automotive, Medical, Packaging, and Others (Electronics, etc.)), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Water Based Colloidal Graphite Market , by Application (Lubricant/Release Agent (Forging, Die Casting & Extrusion), Anti-static Coatings, Conductive Ink, Others (Smart Fabrics etc.)), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com