Upwave Announces Strategic Partnership with Kinetiq to Help Marketers Measure Impact of Sponsorship Advertising Dollars

For the First Time Ever, Brand Marketers Can Deterministically Measure the Full Scope of Sponsorship Investment Effectiveness

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwave , the leading analytics platform for brand advertising, today announced a new strategic partnership with Kinetiq , a leading TV intelligence platform. Through this collaboration, Upwave will layer its brand measurement data with Kinetiq’s TV intelligence data, providing real-time data and metrics around sponsorship investments. Kinetiq’s technology recognizes and measures the number of times, location and duration of brand sponsorship campaigns via the identification of logo placement. Upwave then verifies whether the sponsorship reached the brand-specific audience via Brand Reach, and measures the effects of these sponsorships on various Brand Outcomes KPIs, such as Awareness, Consideration and Purchase Intent.



“Marketers want to be able to answer two questions about their brand investment: who did it reach, and did it work?” said Chris Kelly, CEO of Upwave. “Marketers–since the inception of brand sponsorships–have never had a deterministic way to measure their effectiveness. Together, Upwave and Kinetiq are changing the game, and taking sponsorship marketing from an art to a science.”

Connecting large-scale branding sponsorship investments with audience sentiment hadn’t been possible until Upwave and Kinetiq’s new partnership. With the marrying of qualitative + quantitative data sets–marketers will have a unified solution to measure not only ad effectiveness but the effectiveness of sponsorship investments. For example, Kinetiq can identify a brand's logo on a sports jersey or on the field during a game, informing marketers how many times it was shown on screen, how long and where. Upwave can then layer its attitudinal data with those metrics to give a full picture of the effectiveness of sponsorship dollars.

“Having partnered with the Upwave team in the past, most recently supporting the AD Council’s Covid Ad Campaign, we saw the immediate impact of combining our data set with Upwave’s sentiment data,” said Kevin Kohn, CEO of Kinetiq. “By extending this partnership to include sponsorship measurement, we provide our customers a whole new level of insights to measure their sponsorship investments. As we continue to expand our partnership, we see broader opportunities to take Upwave's analytics into earned and owned brand initiatives–providing the industry with qualitative and quantitative analytics across paid, earned and owned.”

With this partnership, brands can now combine Kinetiq’s media metrics layered with Upwave’s deterministic brand impact data to uncover the true value of sponsorship campaigns on TV.

About Upwave

Upwave is a fast-growing analytics company providing ML-driven brand advertising measurement technology and intelligence, via a SaaS platform, to the world's leading brands, agencies, and media partners. The company is based in San Francisco and New York and backed by leading Silicon Valley venture capital investors. Learn more at www.upwave.com .

About Kinetiq

Kinetiq pushes the boundaries of TV intelligence with the first and only unified, global platform to measure the complete spectrum of paid, earned and owned TV media with the speed and precision of digital. The Kinetiq platform empowers marketers, technology partners and content owners with TV audience metrics and analytics in real-time, providing the critical data and transparency needed to make informed decisions. Formed in 2019 with the merger of iQ Media and 4C’s Teletrax, Kinetiq is trusted by leading brands, agencies, broadcasters and ISVs, including Mercedes-Benz, Red Bull, Fox Broadcasting Company and Google. Visit www.kinetiq.tv to learn more.