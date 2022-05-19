Artificial Intelligence Market is expected to reach $348.99 Billion by 2027 – An Exclusive Report by Emergen Research.

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 29.50 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 36.2%, Market trends –Growing investment in research and development.

Artificial Intelligence Market Size – USD 29.50 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 36.2%, Market trends –Growing investment in research and development.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence Market is expected to reach USD 348.99 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The increasing need for understanding consumer needs and market trends is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the extensive adoption of smartphones, along with the popularity of social media, will also boost the growth of the market in the coming years.

An increase in the adoption of Big Data and a rise in the adoption of cloud-based services will propel the demand for the market.

One of the mentionable traits of AI is the ability and support it provides to machines to react, act, learn, and think like human beings. As a result of the mentioned characteristics, it turns out to be an effective decision making and data analytics tool that helps in deciding based on past data and identified patterns. It is the mentioned traits of AI, which has resulted in an increase in different industries that have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

The increased adoption of cloud-based solutions makes the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) services easy and effective. Cloud technology provides with required information and support for the AI learning process, which positively impacts the growth of the market. In various end-user industries, there has been an elevated demand for cognitive computing, which also acts as a driving factor for the expansion of the market.

Get access to FREE Sample PDF Copy of Artificial Intelligence Market

@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/86

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Key Highlights From The Report

Machine learning comes with a wide range of applications across several industries, such as the banking and financial sector, healthcare, retail, publishing, and social media, among others. It is used to analyze the relevance of advertisements and contents based on users’ preferences. It held a market share of 32.6% in the year 2019.

The revenue generated by the software segment is the result of the extensive use of these tools in analyzing hidden data sets and data patterns from large datasheets.

Artificial intelligence can help reduce construction costs in many ways. For example, the use of virtual reality goggles and mini-robots into buildings under construction to track the work as it progresses. AI is also being used today to design the routing of electrical and plumbing systems in modern buildings. Artificial intelligence is also beneficial for the development of safety systems at work sites, which reduces the risks of hazards and accidents.

North America dominated the market owing to the rapid technological advancements and increasing government investments in the development of artificial intelligence (AI). Moreover, the presence of some of the leading players of the market in the region will also drive the growth of the market in the region.

Key participants include Samsung Electronics, Intel, Xilinx, NVIDIA, IBM, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, and Facebook, among others.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share.

For More Details Artificial Intelligence Market report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-market

Overview of the Artificial Intelligence Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

Segmentation :

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Artificial Intelligence Market on the basis of offering, technology, end-user industry, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Processors

Memory

Network

Software

AI Platforms

AI Solutions

Services

Deployment & Integration

Support & Maintenance

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Supervised Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Generative Adversarial Networks (GANS)

Others

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Context-Aware Computing

Computer Vision

End-User Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Automotive

Retail

Human Resources

Security

Marketing

Construction

Law

Fintech

Aerospace

Defense

Supply chain

Food and Beverage

Media and Entertainment

Gaming

Telecommunications

Oil and Gas

Artificial Intelligence Market Report to grow your business needs: Now Purchase @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/86

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Purchasing Global Artificial Intelligence Market Report:

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports.

Analyst Support: Get your query resolved from our team before and after purchasing the report.

Strategic Recommendations: The report is helpful for the start-ups, and new entrants as it provides comprehensive analysis and recommendations on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis.

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our team will assist with all your research needs and customizes the report.

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report.

Finally, all aspects of the Artificial Intelligence Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @

waste to energy market

https://www.google.as/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/waste-to-energy-market

microgrid market

https://www.google.as/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/microgrid-market

directed energy weapons market

https://www.google.as/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/directed-energy-weapons-market

wind energy market

https://www.google.as/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wind-energy-market

offshore wind energy market

https://www.google.as/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/offshore-wind-energy-market

autonomous emergency brakes market

https://www.google.as/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/autonomous-emergency-brakes-market

off-highway vehicle telematics market

https://www.google.as/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/off-highway-vehicle-telematics-market

mobility as a service market

https://www.google.as/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobility-as-a-service-market

urban air mobility market

https://www.google.as/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/urban-air-mobility-market

About us :

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Artificial Intelligence Market Size Worth USD 348.99 Billion by 2027