With 21.5% CAGR Medical Wearable Market Size Worth USD 34.89 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Medical Wearable Market Size – USD 7.37 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.5%

The growing demand for remote patient monitoring and home healthcare devices will drive the demand for the medical wearable market.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Emergen Research, the global medical wearable market size was USD 7.37 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 34.89 Billion by 2027 and register a revenue CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

An increase in the infiltration of smartphones, along with a rise in the number of smartphone-based healthcare applications, is driving the market for the medical wearables market. Moreover, the preference of healthcare providers for wireless connectivity and surge in the incidence of diseases, such as diabetes, chronic pain, obesity, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and cardiac disorders, will boost the market growth.

The self-monitoring medical wearable devices will witness lucrative growth. The surge in the incidence of cardiac diseases and chronic diseases will impact the market positively. An increase in the penetration of 4G networks and growing demand for 5G connection will also augment the demand for the market.

Wearable technology in healthcare refers to electronic devices that individuals can wear and that are designed to collect critical data and information about their own health and fitness. These devices can even convey a user's health information in real time to a doctor or other healthcare provider. Although the Apple Watch and Fitbit are well-known examples of wearable technology, they aren't the only ones being manufactured today. Smart watches, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) technology, smart jackets, and a slew of other products are all driving in the direction of a more connected existence in the healthcare sector to improve fitness level of a user.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

Top Companies Profiled in the Medical Wearable Market Report Include : Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd., Biotelemetry, Inc., Apple, Inc., GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom, Inc., Irhythm Technologies, Inc., and Masimo Corporation, among others.

The wristband and activity monitor segment held the largest share in the product segment. The medical alert wristbands and bracelets offer a much-needed safety blanket to people with allergies and other various conditions. It helps to make aware of ailments leading to more effective and faster emergency treatment.

A pulse oximeter is a lightweight, small device used to monitor the amount of oxygen carried in the body. This tool is attached painlessly to a patient’s fingertip to measure their pulse rate and amount of oxygen in the system.

Hospitals held the largest share in the medical wearable market. This is due to the increasing investment in the healthcare system and the growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

The market for the Asia Pacific is presumed to expand at a high CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. The regional growth can be accredited to India, Japan, and China owing to factors such as the growing advancements by prominent players in these countries and increased support from the government.

The report also offers two distinct market forecasts. One is from the producer's point of view and the other is from the consumer's point of view. . It also provides valuable recommendations to existing and new players in the global Medical Wearables market. It also provides valuable insights for both new and existing players in the global Medical Wearables market.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Patches

Wristband and Activity Monitors

Smartwatches

Others (Clothing, glasses, others)

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

ECG /Holter Heart Rate Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Blood Pressure Monitors

Multiparameter Trackers

Glucose Monitoring Devices

Sleep Apnea Monitors

Fetal Monitoring Devices

Neurological Monitoring Devices

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Long-term Care Centers

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Care Centers

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

The global Medical Wearable Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Medical Wearable Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

What is the expected growth rate of the Medical Wearable Market ? What is the market size for the forecast period from 2018 to 2027 ?

What are the main drivers of changing the course of the industry?

Who are the major vendors dominating the Medical Wearable Market industry in different regions? What are their winning strategies to stay ahead of the competition?

What are the market trends for Medical Wearable Market that business owners can trust in the next few years?

What are the threats and challenges that are expected to limit the progress of Medical Wearable Market industry in different countries?

What are the main opportunities available to employers during the forecast period from 2018 to 2027 ?

