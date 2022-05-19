Lane Restrictions Next Week on I-81 in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County

I-81 bridges northbound and southbound over Conodoguinet Creek to be inspected

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Cumberland County are advised there will be lane restrictions next week on northbound and southbound Interstate 81 just south of Exit 57 (Route 114/Mechanicsburg) in Silver Spring Township, so the bridges spanning Conodoguinet Creek can be inspected.







Inspectors are scheduled to inspect the bridges using a crane truck on I-81. Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM Monday, May 23, and Tuesday, May 24.





During work hours on Monday, traffic on northbound I-81 will be reduced from two lanes to one lane on the bridge, which is located between Mile Marker 55.3 and Mile Marker 55.5. The right lane and shoulder of the interstate will be closed.





During work hours on Tuesday, traffic on southbound I-81 will be reduced from two lanes to one lane on the bridge. The right lane and shoulder of the interstate will be closed.





Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.



