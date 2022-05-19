3D Printing Plastic Market Size Rising at 24.3% CAGR & Will Reach USD 4,480.0 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research
Market Size – USD 775.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 24.3%, Market Trends –Growing demand from the automotive and aerospace industries
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D printing plastic market is projected to be worth USD 4,480.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The 3D printing plastic market is observing an accelerated growth rate attributed to its increasing demand from the automotive industry. 3D printing offers the benefit of substituting cost-prohibitive and longer lead-time in CNC manufacturing, enabling decreased production costs, particularly in the production process involving intricate parts and components. Also, in-house 3D prototyping assists in regulating Intellectual Property (IP) violations or data leaks as everything is manufactured on-site.
Reduced waste generation during the manufacturing of 3D printed plastic products is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
3D printing plastic is considered a sustainable production method primarily owing to its ability to reduce waste generation and being energy-efficient significantly. 3D printing uses only the required amount of material to add layer by layer to produce printed structures ensuring wastage of plastics to a minimum. For instance, aircraft manufacturers reject about 90.0% of the material, which won’t be required for future purposes. Thus, 3D printing plastic plays a vital in substantial cost saving by the manufacturers
Factors influencing the growth of the 3D Printing Plastic market and impacting the growth of the industry are studied extensively in the report. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the 3D Printing Plastic market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the 3D Printing Plastic industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the 3D Printing Plastic industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.
The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the 3D Printing Plastic market.
Competitive Landscape:
Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.
Regional Analysis:
The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the 3D Printing Plastic market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the 3D Printing Plastic market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.
Some Key Highlights from the Report
In March 2020, Stratasys announced the signing of a partnership agreement with m2nxt Solutions, a firm involved in smart manufacturing and a subsidiary of Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., to expand in the manufacturing sector in India. The collaboration is intended to start a business for Industry 4.0 by merging expertise in smart manufacturing, 3D printing, and application consultations.
Polyamide is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period and is a multipurpose 3D printing plastic, owing to its robustness, abrasion-resistant, and improved durability compared to PLA and ABS plastics.
Filament held the largest market share in 2019. ABS filament is a commonly used plastic in 3D printing and is very durable. It finds widespread usage in rapid prototyping and 3D printing settings for testing the impact resistance and durability of the products.
Key participants include Stratasys Ltd., CRP Group, 3D Systems Corporation, Royal DSM NV, Oxford Performance Materials, EOS GmbH, Arkema SA, Envisiontec GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, and SABIC, among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D printing plastic on the basis of type, form, industry vertical, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
ABS
Photopolymer
PLA
Polyamide
Others
Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Liquid/Ink
Filament
Powder
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Aerospace & Defense
Healthcare
Automotive
Electronics
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Key questions addressed in the report:
What are the key factors driving the global 3D Printing Plastic market?
Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?
Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?
What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global 3D Printing Plastic market?
What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?
