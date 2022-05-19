Feldspar Market Gains Profitable Prospects from Chemical Industry, Notes A Emergen Research | I-Minerals Inc., Sibelco

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 682.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trend – High feldspar demand in APAC

Global feldspar market growth is fueled by increasing use of feldspar in automotive glass making, glazed tile manufacture, and flat glass manufacturing ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global feldspar market size is expected to reach USD 1.10 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Demand for feldspar has been registering substantially high growth over the past decade, driven by expanding production facilities and increasing number of new entrants in the flat glass manufacturing industry and increasing production of automotive vehicles in developed and developing countries. Increasing demand for glass and ceramic from various end-use industries is another factor fueling revenue growth of the global feldspar market. Use of ceramics continues to remain relatively high in the construction and housing sectors. Rapid urbanization and increasing construction projects – commercial as well as residential – is driving demand for ceramic tiles and sanitary ware and glassware products for deployment in offices and homes and apartments.

Feldspar provides alumina for improving glass hardness, durability, and resistance to chemical corrosion. Feldspar is used as a flux in the production of ceramics, and serves to lower the vitrifying temperature of a ceramic body during firing and forming a glassy phase. Feldspar can be classified into two forms, plagioclase feldspar and K-feldspar. Sodium and potassium are the two major minerals differentiating the types of feldspars. Plagioclase feldspar is mainly white in color, and is used as filler in coatings, paints, plastics, and other materials.

Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/569

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

I-Minerals Inc., Quarzwerke GmbH, Micronized South Africa Limited, Imerys, EczacÄ±baÅŸÄ± Holding A.Åž., Adolf Gottfried Tonwerke GmbH, LB MINERALS, Ltd., Sibelco, QUARTZ Corp., and Sun Minerals.

Some Key Findings in the Report:

The plagioclase feldspar segment is expected to register a moderate revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing demand for glass and ceramics products.

Asia Pacific registered the fastest revenue CAGR among the regional markets in the global market in 2020. Market growth is mainly driven by presence of major glass manufacturing and ceramics producing companies in countries in the region.

In December 2020, Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. announced signing of a definitive agreement to grant CAVU Mining Corp. an exclusive option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Company’s 3,070-hectare Kitimat Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. The property is rich is various mineral resources such as gold, copper, feldspar, etc.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/569

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global feldspar market based on type of product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028)

Plagioclase Feldspar

K-Feldspar

Marketing Channels Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028)

Online

Offline

End-use Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028)

Glass Industry

Ceramics Industry

Fillers

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/569

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Feldspar market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Feldspar market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Feldspar market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Feldspar Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/569

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Dairy Enzymes Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/01/18/2160104/0/en/Dairy-Enzymes-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-999-8-Million-by-2027-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-7-2-Emergen-Research.html

Magnesia Chrome Bricks Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/01/25/2163702/0/en/Magnesia-Chrome-Bricks-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-2-742-9-Million-by-2027-Rise-in-Infrastructure-Development-Activities-will-be-the-Key-Factor-Driving-the-Industry-Growth-States-Emer.html

Green Mining Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/01/25/2163742/0/en/Green-Mining-Market-to-Reach-Value-of-USD-15-90-Billion-By-2027-Increasing-Emphasis-on-Sustainable-Development-and-Rising-Adoption-of-Eco-Friendly-Mining-will-be-the-Key-Factor-Dri.html

Biological Wastewater Treatment Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/02/08/2171078/0/en/Biological-Wastewater-Treatment-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-12-48-Billion-by-2027-Scarcity-of-Water-in-Developing-Economies-and-Developments-in-Molecular-Biology-Techniques-are-Drivin.html

Cold Storage Construction Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/02/08/2171575/0/en/Cold-Storage-Construction-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-18-59-Billion-by-2027-Rapid-Growth-of-Online-Grocery-Sales-in-Developing-Economies-is-Driving-the-Industry-Growth-says-Emergen-Re.html

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Feldspar Market Size Worth USD 1.10 Billion in 2028