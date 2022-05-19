Neurostimulation Devices Market Industry Analysis, Regional Data, Growth, Trends, Demand, and Forecasts 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Neurostimulation Devices Market Size – USD 5.60 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.6%

The increasing prevalence of chronic nervous disorders and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries is driving the demand of the market.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Neurostimulation Devices Market will be worth USD 13.70 Billion by 2027, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing incidences of health disorders due to unhealthy lifestyle habits and is expected to drive the growth of the neurostimulation devices market.

The high cost of neurostimulation devices and the presence of alternative therapeutic procedures is likely to hamper the demand for neurostimulation devices over the forecast period. Adverse effects and risks pertaining to the use of neurostimulation devices, such as allergic reactions or prickling of skin, might restrict the utilization of neurostimulation devices. Moreover, stringent government regulations on device approval might act as a barrier to the growth of the market.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca PLC, Pfizer Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Amgen Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., and Novartis AG, among others.

The growth of neurostimulation devices is expected to be driven by increased demand for minimally invasive surgeries due to the increasing preference among patients and doctors for faster recovery and shorter hospital stays. Demand for neurostimulation devices is most likely to be motivated by the growing prevalence of neurological disorders, such as epilepsy, dystonia and Parkinson's disease.

𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 :

The prominent players operating in the Neurostimulation Devices Market are profiled in-depth in the report and their strategies, collaborations, and product innovations. The analysis of the key players and their strategies to fortify their presence in the market impart a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the Electronic Health Records Market.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

In 2019, Medtronic launched the Intellis platform for the management of certain types of chronic intractable pain. The platform was designed to overcome limitations with current spinal cord stimulation (SCS) systems, such as battery performance, and can power the Evolve workflow. It can track patients 24/7 and help in monitoring chronic pain.

Deep brain stimulators held the second largest market share of 19.8% in 2019. The rising incidence of neurological disorders among the rising global geriatric population is expected to boost the demand for Deep brain stimulators.

Urinary and fecal Incontinence is expected to register steady growth over the forecast period. Increasing utilization of the sacral nerve stimulators for the treatment of Urinary and fecal Incontinence is expected to drive the growth of the neurostimulation devices market.

North America accounted for the largest market share of the Neurostimulation Devices market in 2019 due to the improved healthcare system and government funding for the research and development of neurostimulation devices.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The economic development and increasing Healthcare Budgetary Allocation in developing countries is expected to drive the growth of neurostimulation devices in the region.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Sacral Nerve stimulator

Spinal Cord Stimulator

Vagus Nerve Stimulator

Gastric Electric Stimulators

Deep Brain Stimulators

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Epilepsy

Depression

Dystonia

Gastroparesis

Pain management

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Essential Tremor

Parkinson’s Disease

Others

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

𝐖𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲-𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

