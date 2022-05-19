At 6.3% Global CAGR of Water Treatment Biocides Market Size and Share 2027 | Industry Analysis By Trends, Key Findings

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 3.63 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trend – Increasing utilization of non-oxidizing biocides

Increasing need to reduce algal or bacterial contamination in water systems is driving the global water treatment biocides market.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global water treatment biocides market would reach value of USD 5.74 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to increasing utilization of biocides for treatment of water to control microbial growth. The rising need to increase effectiveness of water treatment plants has driven the use of biocides for water treatment. Increasing hygiene requirements for public facilities such as swimming pools have increased the adoption of biocides for water treatment. Growing awareness regarding health and hygiene are the key factors driving the demand for water treatment biocides. Moreover, rising requirement for clean and safe drinking water led by scarcity of freshwater resources is boosting the implementation of biocides for treating the water.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global water treatment biocides market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments. The latest market research report on water treatment biocides market, samples and measures quality data on the overall business environment for the forecast period 2017-2027.

Leading Companies of the Water Treatment Biocides Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Veolia, Ecolab, DuPont, SUEZ, Sigura, Solenis, Kemira, BWA WATER ADDITIVES, Albemarle Corporation, and Nouryon

Key Highlights of Report

The oil & gas segment held the largest market share of 29.0% in 2019. Companies in the oil & gas industry increasingly use water treatment biocides in order to meet the rising global energy demand, which is driving the segment.

The non-oxidizing segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The increasing utilization of glutaraldehyde and quaternary ammonium compounds for water treatment among various industries, such as pulp & paper, oil & gas, and power plants, is driving the segment.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global water treatment biocides market in 2019. Increasing demand for clean and safe drinking water led by scarcity of freshwater resources has driven the market in the region.

In February 2020, Veolia Water Technologies UK acquired Biochemica Water Ltd, a water and wastewater treatment specialist. The acquisition would help Veolia become one of the leading end-to-end suppliers of water and wastewater treatment solutions to the industrial and municipal sectors in the U.K.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Emergen Research has segmented the global water treatment biocides market in terms of application, product type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Oil & Gas

Mining

Municipal Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Swimming Pools

Power Plants

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Non-oxidizing Biocides

Oxidizing Biocides

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Water Treatment Biocides market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Water Treatment Biocides market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Water Treatment Biocides market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Water Treatment Biocides industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Water Treatment Biocides market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Water Treatment Biocides industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

