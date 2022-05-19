Linux OS Market Anticipated to Surpass USD 21.05 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.93% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Linux Operating System Bring Security & Resilience to Business Applications & Hybrid Cloud

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linux Operating System Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Linux OS Market” information by Type, by Device Type, by Application and Region – Forecast to 2030” market size to reach USD 21.05 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 17.93% by 2030.

Linux OS Market Scope:

The global Linux operating system market is growing rapidly. The emergence of Linux as a popular OS for web servers and network operations impacts the market growth positively. Besides, the rising use of Linux operating system in scientific computing that requires huge compute clusters, desktop & endpoint computing, running databases, and running mobile devices with OS versions like Android substantiates the market growth.

Dominant Key Players in Linux OS Market Covered are:

Ubuntu (Canonical Ltd. UK)

IBM Corporation (US)

Elementary Inc.

Linux Mint (UK)

Debian

Arch Linux

SUSE

Manjaro

Red Hat Inc (US)

The Linux OS can also be found in many different settings, supporting many different use cases, such as server OS, cloud OS, headless server OS, embedded device or appliance OS, network OS, software development OS, and desktop OS. Major cloud computing providers offer access to cloud computing instances running Linux for cloud servers, desktops and other services.

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Linux Operating System Market Drivers

Highly configurable Linux can be optimized for different purposes such as networking performance, computation performance, deployment on systems with limited memory & specific hardware platforms, and storage or computing resources. Most modern Linux distributions are precompiled and ready to use, while others consist of source code that has to compile locally during initial installation to optimize their system configuration.

The growing demand for open-source OS and rising security concerns is a major growth driver for the Linux OS as it is much more secure than other operating systems from various perspectives. Besides, the growing demand for Linux OS for gaming PCs has a positive impact on the market. The dominance of Linux OS amongst the top 500 supercomputers across the globe substantiates the market value.

Though a very small number of computer users use it, the versatile, open-source Linux operating system is embedded in various electronic devices such as servers, routers, TVs, watches, cameras, printers, fridges, and even cars. Also, Linux is usually associated with advanced computer users and programmers, and most supercomputers today run on a Linux operating system.

Linux-based operating systems are embedded in a number of home appliances, such as smart TV, smart fridge, electronic locks, and personal video recorders. Most ebook readers, tablets & phones, and smartwatches & fitness trackers are upgraded with Linux operating system.

Also, car navigation systems & GPS, digital cameras, surveillance cameras, satellite receivers, personal and digital video recorders & PVRs run on Linux software. Most satellite/cable box receivers/decoders are pre-installed with Linux operating systems.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The Linux operating system market is segmented into types, device types, applications, and regions. The type segment comprises user mode and kernel mode. The device type segment comprises servers and workstations. The application segment comprises individuals and enterprises. The region segment comprises Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global Linux operating system market. The strong presence of major technology providers, such as IBM Corporation and Red Hat, positively impacts the market size in the region. Besides, large technological advances and high numbers of development facilities for Linux operating system drive the regional market growth. Mexico, Canada, and the US are major Linux operating system markets in the region.

The US is the largest market for Linux operating systems, accounting for a sizable share in the regional market due to huge technological advances. Additionally, increasing R&D investments and the vast uptake of the Linux operating system by government agencies and BFSI sectors in the region offers vast market opportunities. The North American Linux operating system market is predicted to retain its dominance over the global market, registering an 18.7% CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Highly competitive, the Linux operating system market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. These players incorporate strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and product/ technology launches to gain a larger competitive share.

For instance, on April 27, 2022, ARM launched its first pre-validated sub-system developed using its Cortex-A processor core for embedded systems that use Linux. This allows the development of application-class workloads for devices such as gateways and high-end smart cameras. The ARM Total Solution for cloud-native edge devices is based on the Corstone-1000 sub-system that can support IoT developers using the Linux operating system.

IoT developers need end-to-end DevOps solutions to quickly develop, test, and deploy new connected services. ARM aims to give IoT chip designers early access to virtual hardware and cloud-based development tools. It believes that accelerating the pace of software development for IoT would help web and mobile applications.

ARM Virtual Hardware empowers developers to test software used in Arm-powered IoT devices in the cloud and build on GitLab’s proven Enterprise DevOps Platform, utilizing the same development, continuous integration and delivery tools used by millions of developers.

