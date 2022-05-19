Industrial Automation Software Market Worth $59.5 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Industrial Automation Software Market by Product (SCADA, DCS, MES, HMI, PLC, IT and Software Environment Integration Solutions, Production Process Test Systems), Deployment Type, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Industrial Automation Software Market by Product (SCADA, DCS, MES, HMI, PLC, IT and Software Environment Integration Solutions, Production Process Test Systems), Deployment Type, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029”, the industrial automation software market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $59.5 billion by 2029.

An increase in demand for automation for qualitative & reliable manufacturing, the growing need for mass production with reduced operation costs, and the emergence of Industry 4.0 & enabling technologies are the key factors driving the growth of the global industrial automation software market. The emerging automation-driven industries in developing countries provide significant growth opportunities for players operating in this market.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Industrial Automation Software Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a widespread economic downturn as several countries imposed strict lockdowns to contain the infection. These lockdowns have affected diverse industries, primarily due to the impact on manufacturing operations. There has been a significant impact on supply chains globally. Manufacturing & processing companies faced huge losses in the first and second quarters of 2020 due to disrupted supply chains and delayed production schedules. The rapid spread of the coronavirus in the U.S., Europe, and Asian countries resulted in nationwide lockdowns and a temporary halting of production facilities to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the downsizing of various businesses and negatively impacted the growth of the industrial automation software market. Various small- and medium-sized enterprises cannot afford the large investment needed for deploying automation for processes.

Based on product, the global industrial automation software market is segmented into supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), distributed control system (DCS), manufacturing execution system (MES), human machine interface (HMI), programmable logic controller (PLC), IT & software environment integration solutions, production process test systems, automated material handling systems, coordinated data management systems, and automatic storage & retrieval systems. In 2022, the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial automation software market. SCADA controls and monitors automation processes that are important for data analysis and takes decisions for optimization. In addition, the rising demand for industrial automation solutions among organizations is expected to boost the growth of the segment. However, the human machine interface (HMI) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on deployment type, the global industrial automation software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. In 2022, the on-premise segment is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial automation software market. Industries run on-premise servers to gain full control over security. However, the cloud-based segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the global industrial automation software market is segmented into oil & gas, chemicals & materials, paper & pulp, pharmaceuticals & biotech, mining & metals, food & beverage, power, consumer goods, automotive, machines & tools, semiconductors & electronics, aerospace & defense, and other end users. In 2022, the oil & gas segment is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial automation software market. Some of the major areas highly influenced by automation in the oil & gas sector include drilling operations, diagnostics & inspections, pipeline monitoring systems, weather monitoring systems, and pressure & flow systems. Drilling is one of the major areas that require automation due to its high costs and safety risks.

However, the chemicals & materials segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing implementation of IoT and process automation solutions. The chemical industry is witnessing intense global competition and low product differentiation, making cost control necessary. In such an environment, automation solutions offer dual benefits of innovation in the areas that matter to consumers and improved cost efficiency throughout optimized production. The chemicals & materials industry also needs to control raw material & energy costs, which can be achieved using IIoT and automation technologies, which is further expected to create opportunities for the market’s growth.

Based on geography, the global industrial automation software market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the industrial automation market, followed by Europe and North America. Government initiatives and policies supporting the digitization of manufacturing plants and investments in the IIoT are major factors boosting the adoption of industrial automation software in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the global industrial automation software market are Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), ABB Ltd (Sweden), Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric Company (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Rockwell Automation Inc. (U.S.), HCL Technologies Ltd.(India), Parsec Automation Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Aegis Industrial Software Corporation (U.S.) and IBM Corporation (U.S.).

Scope of the Report

Industrial Automation Software Market, by Product

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

IT and Software Environment Integration Solutions

Production Process Test Systems

Automated Material Handling Systems

Coordinated Data Management Systems

Automatic Storage and Retrieval Systems

Industrial Automation Software Market, by Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Industrial Automation Software Market, by End User

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Materials

Paper & Pulp

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech

Mining & Metals

Food & Beverage

Power

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Machines & Tools

Semiconductors & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Other End Users

Industrial Automation Software Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Netherlands Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China India Japan South Korea Singapore Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



