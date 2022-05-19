Is Money An Obstacle Or Hurdle Between Quality Education And Meritorious Student
IIT-JEE/NEET — Padhlo Chahe Kahi Se Selection Hoga Yahi Se — PW”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learning is an essential step in the line of achievement. They were underlining their beliefs and commitments; Physics Wallah, India’s topmost ed-tech organization, provides quality education with affordable pricing for the benefit of the students. With the mantra of physics wallah “ Tum Padhai Manage Karo; Hum Finances Manage Karlenge” every student has a right to study and achieve their dreams, and PW aims to make it happen and help every student in achieving their goals.
— Alakh Pandey
PW strikes to provide quality education with in-depth knowledge of top Indian skills and personal mentors. The mission is to improve the education quality and provide education to 250+ million students by 2025. The recent acquirement of Entrancei expanded the reach to the students and helped them understand the data and stats of the target market.
In recent years, Physics wallah has become an essential part of a student’s life. With the expert's guidance and the knowledge they provide in the form of notes, solutions, courses, mock tests, and much more, they have the faith that they can achieve their dreams soon enough. We offer support to students of all age groups, whether they’re school students or preparing for any competitive examination like JEE, NEET, BITSAT, etc.
One of the best quotes by CEO– Alakh Pandey was, “Padhai ko manage mat karo…life ko manage karo” believe in yourself, don’t think about the present; think about the future. The choices you make right now will decide your fate so make sure you choose the right option. They believe that more than half of the people cannot achieve their dreams due to a lack of resources, financial aid, quality study material, and so on…. and they want to change that.
Due to the pandemic, there has been a boom in the ed-tech sector in the past few years. Keeping the needs in the mind of students and understanding their requirements, Physics wallah has launched several courses for students to help them achieve their dreams sooner.
Some keys to success if you want to achieve your dreams:
1. High Self-Esteem- Raising self-esteem is essential from the start. Believe in yourself and your goals and own them with confidence. Maintaining self-esteem will help you to achieve your goals and keep you one step ahead of your plans.
2. Persistence- Everyone should remember never to give up and be sure of what they are pursuing and their goals. Concentration and consistency are the keys to success, as it all started with a YouTube channel and is now a full-fledged brand.
3. Keep your mind and body healthy- Keeping a healthy lifestyle is a way to achieve anything. Taking care of your body healthily and having no evil thoughts can make things easier. Keep in mind that a healthy lifestyle will lead you to the path of ways and success.
4. Powerful goals- Remember to set a decisive plan for yourself. Short-term goals will not help you to achieve your target. If you want growth and a healthy lifestyle, you’ve to work for it and achieve your long-term goals.
PW focuses on the need of students, and they believe the way to success is to find and understand the problems of the students, what troubles they’re facing and what is the solution to the problem. People always think that the student is not working hard enough to achieve the goal, but what they don’t understand is sometimes it’s not about the hard work but the resources provided to them.
The expert team of Market Research strives to provide the latest information and understand the market's needs. They also gather information through surveys or with questions and ask about the needs of the students. When about the feedback, they quote and we say “ Ab Baari hai meri, bahut kiya hai intezaar, ab jaa kar mila hai sahi dwaar.” We’re delighted to hear that our hard work is paying off, and now 1 out of every 5 students are talking about physics wallah and using our resources.
PW as an organization also focuses on the needs of the employees; it’s all about teamwork and accomplishing the goals of the organization and the individuals as well. The dynamic work environment makes sure that every employee is comfortable there and is not handling too much work pressure. They also help in the personal and professional growth of the employees and make sure they’re satisfied with their positions and work.
It was founded in 2014, and PW is committed to providing an affordable, high-quality education with a first-class learning experience to students across India. The platform offers comprehensive lectures and sessions on YouTube, the PW app, and the website (www.pw.live) for students who want to take the most difficult exams like NEET and JEE. PW also has more than 67 lakh YouTube subscribers with an impressive app rating of 4.8 on the Play Store.
PW also has various Youtube Channels for your understanding of Physics wallah, Competition wallah, JEE wallah, NCERT wallah, Defence wallah, and Physics wallah foundation (class 9th and 10th). You can easily find all the content on these various youtube channels. The experts at PW are highly experienced and have come from multiple schools to help the students at a broad level. For school students, you can easily find all the NCERT Solutions and NCERT Notes in the most accessible language for your reference.
For competitive examinations like JEE, NEET, BITSAT, and so on, you can easily find guidance from the mentors with reference materials, mock tests, details of the examinations, and sample papers once you’ve come to the website. You do not need to go anywhere else for further information.
