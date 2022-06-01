NASSCOM Futureskills Tie-up - Talentpepz moving ahead this 2022
Talentpepz, Online Learning and Development Hub, is joining hand with FutureSkills platform for B2B skilling by NASSCOMCHENNAI, TAMILNADU, INDIA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talentpepz, Online Learning and Development Hub, is joining hand with FutureSkills platform for B2B skilling by NASSCOM to collaborate and strengthen their cooperation in the field of skill development, particularly with respect to the reskilling / upskilling Individuals to develop and transform. Achieving this major milestone involved various professionals and levels of evaluation including technical robustness, content quality and appropriateness of the programs.
FutureSkills platform would provide interested candidates with multiple options for their skilling needs from key program partners like Talentpepz. The programs offered by Talentpepz is under the Professional Skills and listed with in seven different domains like Continuous Learning, Creative Problem Solving & Critical Thinking, Digital Leadership, Influencing and Negotiation, Collaboration & Teamwork, Project Management, Effective Communication.
In the fast-changing world environment upskilling and reskilling becomes mandatory with the emerging technology and industry-relevant professional skills, While the industry & academia are adopting a culture of continuous learning the learning becomes vital responsibility of the students, be it in school or university level.
21st century competencies have recently taken a significant role as critical components for the individual’s personal and professional progress. Talentpepz is passionate on bringing technology and interactive multimedia to the forefront that can be used by students, entrepreneurs, public and government sector employees while learning. Talentpepz passionately believes that by using these powerful tools, one can become a creator and critic instead of just a consumer. The company's enhanced version of the portal will supply a multitude of services needed for graduates, job seekers, and working professionals towards developing their skills to enhance their Personal, Professional and Career profile.
In the wake of a new normal created by the pandemic, Digital transformation and digital products are a part of everyone’s life today. While organizations are competing for talent in design, development, machine learning, cybersecurity, and other rapidly changing fields the principles and practices of people development designed for every individual should change too. As a result, Talentpepz and Futureskills – NASSCOM brings “digital" learning to develop professionals digitally qualified.
