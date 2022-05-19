Expert Witness Jeffrey Kearnan of Church Security Solutions LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ARNOLD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeffrey Kearnan brings professional policing experience to his expert witness consultation, depositions and court testimony involving litigation issues regarding security practices, law enforcement policy, procedures, practices and training for patrol officers, special operations teams, investigative agents, supervisors, command staff and facility security officers.

“My job is to look at the evidence and render an opinion to the best of my ability and judgment and present that to the trial,” says Kearnan. “I just want to find the truth and present the truth and let the facts make the decision.”

Kearnan began his law enforcement career 32 years ago as a correctional officer in the county jails before becoming a deputy sheriff, Field Training Officer and gang detective.

Based on his street arrests in patrol (200 in just one year), Kearnan was selected by the Drug Enforcement Agency, based in San Jose, Ca as a Task Force Officer to assist on a heroin task force.

He later went on to join the County Narcotics Task Force as a special agent and then supervisor, back to the Sheriff’s Office as a detective Sergeant, and onto Patrol as a field Sergeant, all while assuming collateral duties as a SWAT Team Leader, and interim Range and bomb Squad Supervisor.

Kearnan was sent up to San Francisco federal Building as the deputy director of the then Regional Terrorist Threat Assessment Center, known as the Bay Area’s Northern California Intelligence fusion Center, where he assisted with the Terrorism Liaison Officer program and threat/Vulnerability assessments for Critical Infrastructures. Kearnan did a stint as interim police chief for the coastal community of Half Moon Bay, jail commander and later became the director of the office of emergency services for San Mateo County, later to be promoted to Homeland Security Captain for the Operational Area.

After an assignment as the Professional Services Captain overseeing Internal Affairs Investigations, policy development, recruitment, and disciplinary complaints, Kearnan was appointed to Assistant Sheriff where he commanded the Operations division for eth Sheriff’s Office, which consisted of (5) police contract cities, narcotics, gang and vehicle theft task forces, NCRIC, patrol and investigations bureaus and later the Regional Terrorist Threat Assessment Center and Joint Terrorism Task Force.

“Back in the 1990’s, we didn't have standardization between SWAT teams,” recalls Kearnan. “There was no state standard. Each city or county had their own way of doing things. It caused a lot of problems, and ultimately losses, before standards for best practices for SWAT teams were established.”

Kearnan is an expert in police use of force. He is well-versed on the policies, training, and requirements to operate a SWAT team: what they do; how they prepare; how they operate; and most importantly, how they document it.

Kearnan is also an expert in negligent security.

“We have vulnerabilities in life. There is a reasonable expectation from the public that there are security measures in place, but often there are not,” says Kearnan. “No plan is perfect, but the lack of a plan is a failure. Failing to plan is planning to fail.”

Close Up Radio will feature Jeffrey Kearnan in an interview with Jim Masters on May 23rd at 11am EDT and with Doug Llewelyn on June 13th at 10am EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389

For more information about our guest, please visit https://churchsecuritysolutions.org/