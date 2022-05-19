MAYOR MICHAEL B. HANCOCK & GEORGE BURCIAGA JOIN FORCES TO INSPIRE MAYORAL COLLABORATION ACROSS THE U.S.
U.S. Mayoral Roundtable Expands its Platform in 2022
I’m excited to host the U.S. Mayoral Roundtable with George Burciaga and help support the collaborative spirit that mayors rely on to help everyone in their communities, regardless of politics”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITES STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IGNITE CITIES (IC), a global consulting firm designed to develop, engage, and elevate projects across mayors in order to accelerate resolving critical issues within cities, is announcing the expansion of the U.S. Mayoral Roundtable hosted by Mayor Michael B. Hancock of Denver. Attending today's session entitled "Reinventing our Future Cities" is the Honorable Andre Dickens and the Honorable Justin Bibb.
“I’m excited to host the U.S. Mayoral Roundtable with George Burciaga and Ignite Cities and help support a revival of the collaborative spirit that mayors rely on to help everyone in their communities, regardless of politics. It’s an honor and privilege to lead so many critical topics with so many powerful city leaders through these sessions,” said Mayor Michael B. Hancock of Denver.
"Given the challenges that we’ve faced in 2021 and continue to face, our natural growth within cities requires us to think bigger. The roundtable will expand its platform, including international mayors, a podcast, and new partnerships that focus on replicating innovation across all cities, so all communities have an equal opportunity to succeed," said George Burciaga of Ignite Cities.
In 2021, the roundtable had 350 mayors attend, with over 2,000 city leaders engaged. The roundtable conversations have inspired many to reimagine while working together to transform our cities. The 2022 U.S. Mayoral Roundtable sessions will include powerful discussions around city transformations, eliminating social divides, and strengthening digital equity. These topics will include infrastructure, transportation, broadband, critical benefit distribution, equity, and climate change.
About IGNITE CITIES (IC)
IGNITE CITIES (IC) is a consulting agency designed to develop, engage, and accelerate project development by supporting mayors across the country. IC is a community-driven organization developing the framework to create visible impact while keeping citizens engaged and heavily involved in transforming city infrastructures and services.
