Strategies For Global Oat Milk Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Oat Milk Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company covers the oat milk market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Oat Milk Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the oat milk market size is expected to grow to $3.70 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%. The rise in the vegan population is expected to propel the oat milk market growth going forward.

Want to learn more on the oat milk market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5947&type=smp

The oat milk market consists of sales of oat milk by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the preparation of desserts, yogurt, and other dairy alternatives. Oat milk is plant-based milk made from liquefied oats. It is a lactose-free drink that is widely used as a replacement for dairy milk in the preparation of coffee and tea, various smoothies, and health drinks. Oats are easily cultivated so this makes the products more economic and available at any part of the time.

Global Oat Milk Market Trends

Product innovations are shaping the oat milk market. Major companies operating in the oat milk sector are focused on developing innovative products to meet customer demand and strengthen their position. For instance, in June 2020, Gold&Green, a Finland-based food technology company launched 100% plant-based protein Pulled Oats. Pulled Oats capitalizes on the rising popularity of a plant-based diet and will attract vegans, vegetarians, pescatarians, flexitarians, and pretty much everyone attempting to eat less meat or looking for tasty and varied protein substitutes. Pulled oats have a unique fibrous texture that integrates flavors well and can be seasoned to taste.

Global Oat Milk Market Segments

The global oat milk market is segmented:

By Source: Organic, Conventional

By End User: Food & Beverages, Nutraceuticals & Baby Food, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals

By Product: Plain, Flavored

By Packaging Form: Carton, Bottle

By Geography: The global oat milk market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global oat milk market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oat-milk-global-market-report

Oat Milk Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides oat milk market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global oat milk market, market share, market segments and geographies, market players, market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The oat milk market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Oat Milk Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Thrive Market, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Rise Brewing, PepsiCo (US), Pacific Food, Oatly AB, Happy Planet Foods (US), Elmhurst, Earth's Own Food Company Inc, Danone, and Califia Farms.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Dairy Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Milk Powder, Whey Protein, Milk Protein, Third- Generation Ingredient, Casein, Butter Milk Powder, Whey Permeate, Lactose), By Source (Small, Medium, Large), By Form (Powder, Liquid), By Production Method (Traditional Method, Membrane Separation), By Application (Dairy Products, Convenience Food, Bakery And Confectionery, Infant Milk Formula, Clinical And Sports Nutrition, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dairy-ingredients-global-market-report

Dairy Alternatives Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Non-dairy Milk, Butter, Cheese, Yogurts, Ice cream, Other Product Types), By Source (Almond, Soy, Oats, Hemp, Coconut, Rice, Other Sources), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Health Food stores, Pharmacies, Convenience Stores, Online stores, Other Distribution Channels) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dairy-alternatives-global-market-report

Milk Substitutes (Non Dairy Milk) Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Soy Milk, Almond Milk, Rice Milk, Other Types), By Application (Food, Beverages), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels), By Formulation (Plain-Sweetened; Plain-Unsweetened; Flavored-Sweetened; Other Formulations) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/milk-substitutes-non-dairy-milk-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC