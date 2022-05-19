Moroccan Parliament Hosts 26th Extraordinary Session of FOPREL on May 19-21

MOROCCO, May 19 - The Moroccan Parliament will host, from May 19 to 21, the 26th Extraordinary Session of the Forum of Presidents of the Legislative Powers of Central America, the Caribbean Basin and Mexico (FOPREL).

The opening session will be chaired by president of the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador and the interim President of FOPREL, Ernesto Alfredo Castro Aldana, said Wednesday a statement by the House of Representatives.

It will be marked by speeches of the Speakers of the House of Representatives and the House of Advisors, respectively Rachid Talbi El Alami and Naama Mayara, according to the same source.

On this occasion, the presidents of the legislative powers of Central America, the Caribbean Basin and Mexico, representatives of the Moroccan Parliament and government officials will discuss ways of South-South cooperation. They will also debate the prospects for cooperation and exchanges between the countries of Africa, Central America, the Caribbean Basin and Mexico.

The session will also provide an opportunity to highlight the Moroccan experience in the fields of migration and renewable energy, the same source added, noting that the session will conclude with the reading and ratification of several draft resolutions on the agenda.

On the sidelines of the session, the presidents of the legislative powers and parliamentary delegations representing Central America, the Caribbean Basin and Mexico will hold a series of meetings with Moroccan officials, concluded the statement.

MAP 18 mai 2022