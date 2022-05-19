Submit Release
Moroccan Students Returning from Ukraine: Digital Platform to Download Documents Related to Studies Till May 31 (Ministry)

MOROCCO, May 19 - The Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation announced on Wednesday that it has made available to Moroccan students returning from Ukraine a digital platform to download documents related to their studies in Ukrainian universities, and this from 17 to 31 May.

This platform is accessible via the link "https://etudiants-ukraine.enssup.gov.ma", said the ministry in a statement.

The ministry invites the students concerned to pay full attention to the deadlines for uploading the required documents, stressing that the platform will be closed by May 31, 2022 at 00:00.

MAP 18 mai 2022

