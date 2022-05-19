Global Defibrillators Market is Expected to Witness Speedy Growth of USD 16.92 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Defibrillators Market by Product (External (Wearable, Manual, AED), Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (CRT-D, Transvenous ICD, S-ICD, Single & Dual Chamber)), End-User (Hospitals, Public Access, Pre-hospital, Homecare), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global defibrillators market is expected to grow from USD 9.62 billion in 2019 to USD 16.92 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.01% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America is expected to dominate the market share across the globe. The increase in ageing population and rising prevalence of cardiac diseases in the region due to changes in lifestyle are the major drivers for market growth. The policies of the government for the encouragement of the use of the instrument to upgrade the medical facilities will fuel the market growth. There is a rise in awareness about the instrument amongst the patients that has led to its increased demand in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for the highest growth rate due to lucrative opportunities like rising awareness, an increase in expenditure on healthcare, and the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases.

Some of the leading players of the market include Stryker Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Philips Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Cardiac Science Corporation, Medtronic plc, Nihon Kohden Corporation, and St. Jude Medical, Inc. The players are adopting strategies like innovation and product development, regional expansion, and increasing competitive strength through mergers and acquisitions.

This study delivers a comprehensive analysis of products, end-user, and regions of global defibrillators market. On the basis of the product, the market can be divided into implantable convertible defibrillators (ICD) and external defibrillators. The ICDs segment can be further classified into CRT-D, transvenous ICD, S-ICD, and single & dual chamber. The external defibrillators segment can be further classified into wearable, manual, and AED. The ICDs dominate the market share due to technological advancements in the use of defibrillators with other devices. The rising incidences of implants and the development of devices with better life and quality will also contribute to market growth. The high efficiency of the devices in the treatment of arrhythmias will also lead to the growth of the market. On the basis of end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, public access, pre-hospital, and home care. The hospital segment dominates the market due to higher cases of cardiac implant surgeries and the reimbursements provided by the government for the same. The implantable defibrillators are mostly available in the hospitals fuelling the market growth. The public access market is expected to portray the highest growth rate in the segment due to the regulatory requirements for storage and maintenance of AEDs.

The rising prevalence of cardiac diseases is increasing the demand for innovation in the healthcare facilities driving the market growth. The investments by the government in awareness campaigns about the defibrillators and other initiatives for its encouragement will drive the market growth. The rise in the ageing population and increasing focus towards the use of public access defibrillator is also expected to contribute to market growth. The high price and lack of awareness about the seriousness of sudden cardiac arrest are expected to be the restraints of the market.

About the report:

The global defibrillators market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

