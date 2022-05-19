Global Vegan Food Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Vegan Food Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Vegan Food Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Vegan Food Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the vegan food market size is expected to grow from $13.55 billion in 2021 to $14.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The vegan foods market is expected to grow to $18.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%. An increase in the concern about the environment among the population is driving the vegan food market growth.

The vegan market consists of the sale of vegan products and related services for consumption purposes. Vegan products include food and beverages produced without the use of animal ingredients or animal-derived ingredients. Vegan food products include fruits and vegetables, legumes such as peas, beans, plant protein-based tofu and plant protein-based meat.

Global Vegan Food Market Trends

One of the trends in the vegan market is the production of meat through cell-based technology. The cell-by -cell identical meat is produced in factories without involving the killing of animals. Production of cell -based meat involves feeding the animal cells with nutrients and proteins thus, eliminating the need for dependence on animals for meat.

Global Vegan Food Market Segments

The global vegan food market is segmented:

By Product Substitute: Dairy Alternative, Meat Substitute, Others

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

By Source: Wheat, Soy, Oats, Almond, Others

By Geography: The global vegan food market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Vegan Food Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides vegan food global market overviews, vegan food global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global vegan food market, vegan food global market share, vegan food global market segments and geographies, vegan food global market players, vegan food global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The vegan food market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Vegan Food Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amy's Kitchen, Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd., Beyond Meat, Tofutti Brands, Plamil Foods Ltd., Danone S.A., Vbites Foods Ltd., Eden Foods Inc., Whitewave Foods Company Inc, Sun Opta Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

