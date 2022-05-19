Global Grain Processing Equipment Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Grain Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

TBRC covers the grain processing equipment market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Grain Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the grain processing equipment market size is expected to grow to $5.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%. The growing population is expected to drive the grain processing equipment market growth going forward.

The grain processing equipment market consists of sales of grain processing equipment by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that manufacture machinery or equipment for the use of processing different types of grains. Grain processing equipment market overview explains grain processing as essentially a physical procedure that involves cleaning the kernel, adjusting the moisture content to the appropriate level, and mechanically sizing the grains to the required size. Grains are processed to produce products that are primarily used for human or animal consumption.

Global Grain Processing Equipment Market Trends

The application of near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy is one of the rising trends in the grain processing equipment market. TBRC’s grain processing equipment market analysis shows that the NIR spectroscopy has huge potential for agricultural applications such as grain production, as it is used to measure protein levels and the equivalent nitrogen values in grains, and can also be used to manage plant health, detect diseases and monitor grain development. For example, in April 2021, BoMill AB, a Sweden-based machinery company installed its NIR-T technology grain sorter IQ in JSC Metelitca's pre-cleaning grain processing plant. JSC Metelitca, a grain processing, and production company can be able to provide high-quality grain products using this technology.

Global Grain Processing Equipment Market Segments

The global grain processing equipment market is segmented:

By Technology: Automatic, Semi-Automatic

By Machine: Pre Processing, Processing

By Application: Cleaning, Grading, Handling, Coaters, Dryers

By Geography: The global grain processing equipment market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Grain Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides grain processing equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global grain processing equipment market, market share, market segments and geographies, market players, market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The grain processing global equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Grain Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Alvan Blanch Development Company Limited, Osaw Agro Industries Private Limited, WESTRUP A/S, Golfetto Sangati S.r.l., PETKUS Technologie GmbH, Lewis M. Carter Manufacturing, LLC, Satake USA, Inc., Forsberg Agritech (India) Pvt. Ltd., Lianyungang Huantai Machinery Co., Ltd., GEA Group AG (Golfetto Sangati S.r.l.), Zhengzhou VOS Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd., Corbion NV, Monsanto Company, Ganesh Engineering Works.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

