Mining Support Activities Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Mining Support Activities Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Mining Support Activities Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the mining support activities market size is expected to grow from $236.12 billion in 2021 to $267.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The global mining support market size is expected to grow to $438.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.1%. Government policies to support the mining industry is expected to drive the mining support activities industry growth.

The mining support activities market consists of sales of mining support services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that perform support activities on a contract or fee basis for coal, metal and nonmetallic mineral (except fuels) mining. Support activities include exploration of minerals, drilling, draining of mines and other support activities.

Global Mining Support Activities Market Trends

GIS technology is increasingly being used by mining companies to monitor critical factors such as sustainability, geological composition and compliance. GIS systems capture, record, evaluate and present spatial or geographic data. GIS integrates exploration datasets such as geophysical images, geochemistry, geologic maps, radiometric surveys, boreholes, and mineral deposits leading to efficient discovery of new mineral deposits. This technology also provides 3D visualization tools as it integrates data from various data sources. They are also used in allied industries such as production, mine closure and reclamation.

Global Mining Support Activities Market Segments

The global mining support activities market is segmented:

By Type: Coal Mining Support Activities, Metal Mining Support Activities, Nonmetallic Minerals Mining Support Activities

By Service Provider Type: Independent Contractors, Companies

By Application: Mining Companies, Construction Companies, Others

Subsegments Covered: Coal Mining Drilling Services, Coal Mining Exploration Services, Coal Mining Draining Services, Other Coal Mining Support Activities, Metal Mining Drilling Services, Metal Mining Exploration Services, Metal Mining Draining Services, Other Metal Mining Support Activities, Nonmetallic Minerals Mining Drilling Services, Nonmetallic Minerals Mining Exploration Services, Nonmetallic Minerals Mining Draining Services, Other Nonmetallic Minerals Mining Support Activities

By Geography: The global mining support activities market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Mining Support Activities Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides mining support activities global market overview, global mining support activities global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global mining support activities market, mining support activities global market share, mining support activities global market segments and geographies, mining support activities global market players, mining support activities market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The mining support activities market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Mining Support Activities Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: The Metallurgical Corp of China, Hochtief AG, PT United Tractors Tbk, Perenti Global Ltd, NRW Holdings Limited, The Weir Group plc, Major Drilling Group International Inc, Aveng Limited, Boart Longyear Ltd., and Foraco International SA.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

