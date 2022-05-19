Stones Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Stones Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Stones Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Stones Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the stones market size is expected to grow from $10.98 billion in 2021 to $12.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The global stone market size is expected to grow to $20.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.5%.

The stones market consists of sales of stone by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine and quarry dimension stone such as rough blocks or slabs of stone and crushed and broken stone. It also comprises stone beneficiating activities such as crushing, grinding, washing, screening, pulverizing, and sizing. The stones market is segmented into dimension stones and crushed stones.

Global Stones Market Trends

Precision Surface Excavation Machines are becoming more popular because they help to reduce noise and pollution in sensitive areas. Precision surface excavation machines are versatile units that utilize a slicing drum to mechanically unearth materials and have advantages over the customary drilling and blasting strategies. Surface excavation machines are low in noise, dust and vibration and can cut more precisely and produce a smaller, more consistent particle size thus eliminating the need of a primary crusher. This is particularly important in mines in environmentally sensitive areas where noise and dirt pollution need to be minimized due to environmental regulation and pressure.

Global Stones Market Segments

The global stones market is segmented:

By Type: Dimension Stones, Crushed Stones

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

By Service Provider Type: Independent Contractors, Companies

By Geography: The global stones market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Stones Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides stones global market overview, stones global market analysis and forecasts market size and stones market growth, stones global market share, stones market segments and geographies, stones market players, stones global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Stones Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Rogers Group Inc, Carmeuse S.A., Martin Marietta Inc., LafargeHolcim Ltd., Ncc AB, Vulcan Materials Company, Minerals Technologies Inc., Boral Limited, United States Lime & Minerals Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

