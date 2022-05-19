Strategies For Global Warehouse Automation Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Warehouse Automation Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Warehouse Automation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the warehouse automation market size is expected to grow to $31.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.45%. According to the global warehouse automation market analysis, the rise in e-commerce sales will drive the growth of the warehouse automation market.

The warehouse automation market consists of sales of goods by entities (organization, partnership, sole traders) that refers to devices or systems used to streamline repetitive warehouse operations and make them less labor intensive to generate greater operational efficiencies. Warehouse automation is an integral entity of supply chain optimization, as it reduces time, effort, and errors caused due to manual or repetitive tasks. These automated systems are transforming operational facilities by increasing the speed of inventory movement, increasing storage density, reducing labor costs, and improving human safety inside the facility.

Global Warehouse Automation Market Trends

Investments in research and development activities are a key trend shaping warehouse automation market outlook. According to the warehouse automation market overview, the companies are increasingly investing in R&D facilities, to boost their new product development activities and gain a competitive edge over other players through launching technologically advanced products with greater operational capabilities and performance. For instance, in November 2021, Honeywell International Inc, a US-based conglomerate company involved in building technologies, safety & productivity solutions and performance materials & technologies, has announced its plans to develop a new advanced research and development (R&D) testing facility in the Czech Republic for its own Honeywell Intelligrated warehouse automation business to meet the growing demand for technologies that enable secure, more accurate supply chains. The facility enables Honeywell software and hardware engineers to design, prototype and test the innovative warehouse automation systems used by the logistics companies to improve the efficiency, accuracy and throughput of packages within the warehouses and distribution centers.

Global Warehouse Automation Market Segments

By Type: Conveyor/Sortation Systems, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS), Mobile Robots, Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC)

By Component: Hardware, Software

By Function: Inbound, Picking, Outbound

By End User: General Merchandise, Healthcare, FMCG/Non-durable Goods, Other End Users

By Geography: The global warehouse automation market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Warehouse Automation Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides warehouse automation global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global warehouse automation market, warehouse automation market share, warehouse automation global market segments and geographies, warehouse automation global market players, warehouse automation global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The warehouse automation market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Warehouse Automation Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Daifuku Co., Ltd., Honeywell Intelligrated, KUKA Group, KNAPP Group, Omron Corporation, ABB Ltd, Kardex Group, SSI Schaefer AG, Locus Robotics, Dematic Group (Kion Group AG), Vanderlande Industries BV, Godrej Consoveyo Logistics Automation, Space Magnum Equipment, Toyota Industries, Yaskawa Electric Corp Inc, and WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

