Agriculture Sensor Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 17% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Agriculture Sensor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Agriculture Sensor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the agriculture sensor market size is expected to grow from $1.29 billion in 2021 to $1.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.44%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s agriculture sensor market research the market size is expected to reach $2.72 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.65%. The increasing adoption of smart farming practices is expected to propel the global agriculture sensor market growth over the coming years.

The agriculture sensors market consists of sales of agriculture sensors by entities (sensor type and application) that are used in smart farming to assist farmers in optimizing and monitoring crops. Agricultural sensors help farmers to respond to the dynamically changing conditions of the environment. Rising global temperature which lead to change in an environment unsuitable for crops can be predicted with the help of agriculture sensors. The wide range of benefits from agriculture farming includes weather forecast, real-time farm tracking, and optimum field requirement.

Global Agriculture Sensor Market Trends

The emergence of advanced technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the agriculture sensor market. The key players in the agriculture sensors market are focusing on developing innovative products with emerging technologies and low-cost features to meet the growing demand for smart farming technologies and solutions across the globe.

Global Agriculture Sensor Market Segments

The global agriculture sensor market is segmented:

By Sensor Type: Humidity Sensor, Electrochemical Sensor, Mechanical Sensor, Optical Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Water Sensor, Soil Sensor, Location Sensor

By Application: Soil Monitoring, Yield Mapping and Monitoring, Disease Detection and Control, Weed Mapping, Others

By Geography: The global agriculture sensor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Agriculture Sensor Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides agriculture sensor global market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global agriculture sensor market, agriculture sensor global market share, agriculture sensor market segments and geographies, agriculture sensor global market players, agriculture sensor global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas Sl, Auroras, Acquity Agriculture, Pycno, Agsmarts Inc., Edyn, Acclima Inc., Caipos Gmbh, Vegetronix Inc., Sentek Ltd, Aquaspy Inc., CropX, AG Leader, Sol Chip Ltd, Sentera, LLC., Caipos Gmbh, dol-sensors A/S, Glana Sensors AB, Monnit Corporation, and Sensoterra.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

