Text Analytics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 19% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Text Analytics Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Text Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the text analytics market size is expected to reach $16.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.09%. The growing demand for social media analytics is contributing to the text analytics industry growth.

The global text analytics market consists of sales of text analytics solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to software or tools, which help in automatically converting vast amounts of unstructured text into quantitative data to identify insights, trends, and patterns. These software or tools will enable businesses, governments, researchers, and media to exploit the enormous content at their disposal for making crucial decisions. Text analytics utilizes a variety of techniques such as sentiment analysis, topic modelling, named entity recognition, term frequency, and event extraction.

Global Text Analytics Market Trends

Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the text analytics market. The companies operating in the text analytics market are focusing on developing innovative and advanced solutions to meet the specific demand from niche customer sectors across the globe. In September 2019, Luminoso, US-based text analytics and artificial intelligence company launched Daylight Express, a text analytics application that is offering companies the fastest way to drive ROI on analyzing unstructured text data, like surveys, product reviews, and call centre transcripts. Daylight Express brings Luminoso’s powerful and proprietary QuickLearn technology to companies that are just getting started with customer experience analytics, and the companies are looking for alternatives to their existing text analytics tools.

Global Text Analytics Market Segments

By Component: Software, Services

By Deployment: On-premise, Cloud

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small and medium Enterprises (SME’s)

By Geography: The global text analytics market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/text-analytics-global-market-report

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc, Lexalytics Inc, Luminoso Technologies Inc, Clarabridge Inc, Micro Focus International PLC, OpenText Corporation, RapidMiner Inc, Infegy Inc, Medallia Inc, Megaputer Intelligence, Inc, Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc, Bitext Innovations SL, Basis Technology, MeaningCloud LLC, KNIME.com AG, Averbis, bizAmica Software, Attivio, Kingland Systems, Capgemini, NICE, Verint Systems, Inc, and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



