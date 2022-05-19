Leaders pay homage to President Hồ Chí Minh on 132nd birth anniversary

VIETNAM, May 19 -

Party and State leaders pay floral tributes to late President Hồ Chí Minh at his Mausoleum on the occasion of his 132nd birth anniversary (May 19) in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo An Đăng

HÀ NỘI — A delegation of the Party Central Committee, State President, National Assembly (NA), Government and Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee on Thursday paid tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh at his Mausoleum in Hà Nội on the occasion of his 132nd birth anniversary (May 19, 1890).

The delegation included State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Võ Văn Thưởng, and President of the VFF Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến, as well as former General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh and former NA Chairman Nguyễn Văn An, among others.

They expressed their profound gratitude towards the late leader who had devoted his whole life to the country’s liberation and reunification.

The delegation then laid a wreath in tribute to fallen combatants at the nearby Heroic Martyrs’ Monument.

Also on the day, delegations of the Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defence; Central Public Security Commission and Ministry of Public Security; and the Party Committee, People’s Council and People’s Committee of Hà Nội also laid wreaths in tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his Mausoleum and fallen soldiers at the Heroic Martyrs’ Monument.

On June 5, 1911, Nguyễn Tất Thành, born in the central province of Nghệ An in then French Indochina, using the name of Văn Ba, boarded vessel Latouche-Tréville in Việt Nam and headed overseas in the hope of finding ways to liberate the country from colonial rule.

During his 30-year journey, Nguyễn Tất Thành, who later became President Hồ Chí Minh, found a path to national liberation, turning Việt Nam into an independent, free, and unified country moving towards socialism. — VNS