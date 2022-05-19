Incumbent, former science, health, securities officials disciplined

VIETNAM, May 19 -

The 15th session of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission was held on May 16 and 17. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Disciplinary measures have been issued for current and former officials of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) for previous wrongdoings.

The decisions were made at the 15th session of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission on May 16 and 17.

In a communiqué released on Wednesday, the commission said it had implemented the 13th session’s conclusions on considering disciplinary measures for the collectives and individuals involved in the wrongdoings committed by the Party units at the MoST, MoH and SSC.

Based on Party regulations, it decided to expel Trịnh Thanh Hùng, member of the MoST’s Party Committee, deputy secretary of the Party Cell and deputy director of the MoST’s Department of Science and Technology for Economic-Technical Branches, from the Party.

A warning was issued to Phạm Công Tạc, member of the Party delegation to and deputy minister of the MoST; Nguyễn Thiện Thành, former secretary of the Party Cell and former director of the Office for key State-level programmes; Lê Bách Quang, chairman of the advisory council and the council for checking and taking over the scientific project on developing COVID-19 test kits.

A reprimand was given to Nguyễn Đình Hậu, member of the MoST’s Party Committee for 2015-20, secretary of the Party Cell and director of the MoST’s Department for Science and Technology for Economic-Technical Branches.

The Inspection Commission also proposed the Politburo consider disciplinary action against the Party delegation to the MoST for the 2016-21 tenure, along with Chu Ngọc Anh, former secretary of the Party delegation to and former minister of the MoST. Anh is currently a member of the Party Central Committee, deputy secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee, and chairman of the municipal People’s Committee.

For those at the MoH, the commission decided to expel two former officials from the Party. They are Nguyễn Minh Tuấn, former director of the Department for Medical Equipment and Facilities; and Nguyễn Nam Liên, former deputy secretary and former head of the organisation board of the ministry’s Party Committee, former secretary of the Party Committee and former director of the Planning and Financial Department.

A warning was issued to Nguyễn Trường Sơn, member of the Party delegation to and deputy minister of the MoH; and Đặng Đức Anh, member of the Party Committee of Hà Nội’s Hai Bà Trưng District, secretary of the Party Committee and director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

Đỗ Xuân Tuyên, member of the Party Committee at the Central Agencies’ Bloc, secretary of the Party delegation to the MoH, secretary of the Party Committee, and deputy minister of Health; and Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, member of the standing board of the MoH Party Committee, head of the MoH Party Committee’s inspection board, and secretary of the Party Committee and head of the MoH’ Inspectorate were reprimanded.

The commission proposed the Politburo consider disciplinary measures for the Party delegation to the MoH in the 2016-21 tenure, along with Nguyễn Thanh Long, member of the Party Central Committee, secretary of the Party delegation to the MoH and Health Minster.

Regarding the SSC, its Party Committee in the 2015-20 and 2020-25 tenures received warnings.

Lê Hải Trà, secretary of the Party Committee and general director of the HCM City Stock Exchange, was expelled from the Party.

Trần Văn Dũng, member of the Ministry of Finance’s Party Committee, secretary of the Party Committee and chairman of the SSC, was dismissed from all Party positions.

Meanwhile, a warning was issued to Vũ Bằng, former secretary of the Party Committee and former chairman of the SSC; Nguyễn Thành Long, member of the Finance Ministry’s Party Committee, secretary of the Party Committee at the Hanoi Stock Exchange, and chairman of the Members’ Council of the Vietnam Stock Exchange; and Nguyễn Sơn, secretary of the Party Committee and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Vietnam Securities Depository. — VNS