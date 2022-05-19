Global Organic Soft Drinks Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Organic Soft Drinks Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Organic Soft Drinks Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the organic soft drinks market size is expected to grow from $5.27 billion in 2021 to $5.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The organic soft drink market is expected to grow to $7.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.1%. Increasing awareness of the benefits of organic foods and beverages have contributed to the organic soft drinks market growth.

The global organic soft drinks market consists of the sale of organic soft drinks and related services. Organic soft drinks are drinks made from fresh organic fruits or vegetables grown on farms without insecticides or pesticides, products made without ionizing radiation and without the use of a wide variety of food additives.

Global Organic Soft Drinks Market Trends

Cannabidiol and hemp (CBD) are a new category of drinks that are fast-growing among organic soft drinks.

Global Organic Soft Drinks Market Segments

The Organic Soft Drinks Global Market Is Segmented:

By Product Type: Organic Soft Fruit Drinks, Organic Soda Pops, Others

By Distribution: Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online Store

By Packaging: Plastic, Glass, Paperboard, Metal

By Geography: The organic soft drinks global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Organic Soft Drinks Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides organic soft drinks market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global organic soft drinks global market, organic soft drinks market share, organic soft drinks global market segments and geographies, organic soft drinks global market players, organic soft drinks market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The organic soft drinks global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Organic Soft Drinks Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Berrywhite, Honest Tea, Luscombe, Phoenix Organics, Galvanina, Bionade, Hain Celestial Group, Suja Life.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

