Automotive Charge Air Cooler Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Charge Air Cooler Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive charge air cooler market size is expected to grow from $2.43 billion in 2021 to $2.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.29%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global automotive charge air coolers market size is expected to reach $3.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.89%. The growing demand and use of turbochargers in the automotive industry is expected to drive the automotive charge air cooler industry growth.

The automotive charge air cooler market consists of sales of automotive charge air cooler products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are designed to cool down the heated intake air that comes from the compressor or turbocharger. The turbo charger compresses air at a high temperature, which lowers the density of the air, resulting in less oxygen being present during combustion. These components maintain and improve power output and torque in vehicles.

Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Trends

Companies in the automotive charge air cooler market are focusing on the implementation of high-performance engines to improve fuel consumption. With the help of high-performance engines, the oil in the engine is drastically cooled, preventing it from overheating.

Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Segments

The global automotive charge air cooler market is segmented:

By Type: Air-Cooled, Liquid-Cooled

By Design: Tube and Fin, Bar and Plate

By Fuel Type: Gasoline, Diesel

By Vehicle: PC, LCV, Truck, Bus

By Geography: The global automotive charge air cooler market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Charge Air Cooler Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive charge air cooler global market overviews, automotive charge air cooler global market analysis and automotive charge air cooler global market forecast market size and growth, automotive charge air cooler global market share, automotive charge air cooler market segments and geographies, automotive charge air cooler global market players, automotive charge air cooler global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive charge air cooler market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automotive Charge Air Cooler Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Banco Products Ltd., Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Dana Incorporated, Delphi Technologies, DENSO, DuPont, Modine Manufacturing Company, Valeo SA, Vestas, MAHLE GmbH, Hanon Systems, C, G, & J Inc., T. RAD Co. Ltd., and Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

