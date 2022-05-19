Strategies For Global Fish Powder Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Fish Powder Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDONG, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Fish Powder Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the fish powder market size is expected to grow to $9.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%. According to the fish powder market forecast, the rise in the production of functional food is significantly driving the growth of the market.

The fish powder market consists of sales of fish powder by entities (organization, partnership, sole traders) that refers to the finely ground powder formed from cooked fish flesh. Fish powder prepared from leftover fish can be used to supplement staple foods including maize and cassava, increasing micronutrient concentrations in the meal.

Global Fish Powder Market Trends

Technological advancements are shaping the fish powder market. The key players in the fish powder market are indulging in adopting various technological advancements to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in January 2022, Cermaq Canada Ltd, a Canada-based salmon farming company adopted aeration technology supplied by Poseidon Ocean Systems. Cermaq Canada has reported that a new aeration technology supplied by Poseidon Ocean Systems has helped them eliminate over 76,000 kg of CO2 emissions from their operations in 2021.

Global Fish Powder Market Segments

By Source: Whole Fish, By-Product

By End-User: Food&Beverages, Sports Nutrition and Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Fertilizer

By Type: Steam Dried (SD) Fish Powder, Flame Dried (FD) Fish Powder

By Distribution Channel: B2B, B2C

By Application: Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture, Other Applications

By Geography: The global fish powder market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Fish Powder Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fish powder global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global fish powder market, fish powder global market share, fish powder global market segments and geographies, fish powder market players, fish powder market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The fish powder market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Fish Powder Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Austevoll Seafood ASA (Laco AS), Omega Protein Corporation, Daybrook Fisheries, Austral, Cermaq, Kodiak Fishmeal, Exalmar, Nissui, HAYDUK, Chishan Group, Oceana Group, Dalian Longyuan Fishmeal, Zhejiang FengYu Halobios, FMC Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

