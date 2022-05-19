Global Thermoplastic Composite Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Thermoplastic Composite Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Thermoplastic Composite Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the thermoplastic composite market size is expected to grow to $22.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.14%. According to the thermoplastic composite market analysis, the growing demand for electric vehicles is expected to boost the demand for the market during the forecast period.

The global thermoplastic composite market consists of the sale of thermoplastic composites by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to material, which consists of a thermoplastic matrix combined with reinforcing material such as short, long or continuous glass or carbon fibers. They are manufactured through injection molding, compression molding, tape placement, winding and thermoforming techniques. The advantages of thermoplastic composites include short cycle times and flexibility in the production process, recycling opportunities, and others.

Global Thermoplastic Composite Market Trends

The development of low-cost production technology is the one of the new thermoplastic composite market trends. The companies operating in thermoplastic composites are increasingly investing in R&D for the development of new products with advanced technologies to meet technical demands from specific end customers across the globe. For instance, In February 2022, SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry with a partnership with Dongfeng Motors, a China-based truck manufacturer for the development of a novel plastic composite hybrid solution to produce a strong lightweight truck-mounted toolbox. Furthermore, In April 2019, Saudi Arabia-based firm SABIC announced the development of the most advanced and versatile thermoplastic materials to meet the modern-day demand from the aerospace industry.

Global Thermoplastic Composite Market Segments

The global thermoplastic composite market is segmented:

By Product Type: Short Fiber Thermoplastics, Glass Mat Thermoplastics, Long Fiber Thermoplastics, Continuous Fiber Thermoplastics

By Fiber Type: Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Other Fiber Types

By Resin Type: Polypropylene (PP), Polyamide (PA), Polyetheretherketone (PEEK), Other Resin Types

By End-Use Industry: Transportation, Consumer goods & electronics, Wind Energy, Sports & Leisure, Construction, Aersopace & Defense, Other End Users

By Geography: The global thermoplastic composite market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Thermoplastic Composite Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides thermoplastic composite market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global thermoplastic composite market, thermoplastic composite market share, thermoplastic composite global market segments and geographies, thermoplastic composite market players, thermoplastic composite market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The thermoplastic composite market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Thermoplastic Composite Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, SABIC, Solvay, Lanxess AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Toray Industries, Inc., SGL Carbon, AVANCO GmbH, Teijin Limited, PPG Industries Inc., Covestro AG, The Ensinger Group, and Avient Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

