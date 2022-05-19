Virtual Reality In Healthcare Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 46% Through 2026

Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Virtual Reality In Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Virtual Reality In Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the virtual reality in healthcare market size is expected to grow to $9.25 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.5%. The rise in incidences of neurological disorders is driving the global virtual reality in healthcare market growth.

Want to learn more on the virtual reality in healthcare market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5948&type=smp

The virtual reality in the healthcare market consists of sales of virtual reality hardware and software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture VR technology and devices for use in the healthcare industry. VR in healthcare refers to the use of immersive, computer-generated technology in medicine and treatment. VR in healthcare has the potential to create more impactful visual experiences of space and human anatomy, lowering medical costs, reducing fear and stress, decreasing traumatic events, and improving outcomes.

Global Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market Trends

The growing technological advancements are one of the key virtual reality in healthcare market trends. According to the virtual reality in healthcare market overview, major companies are focusing on developing new technological solutions for the healthcare industry to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in March 2021, National Health Service (NHS), a UK based government department launched a free treatment plan that uses virtual reality technology to help people with trypanophobia conquer their phobias and receive their vaccinations without anxiety. With this plan, the patients can train their brains to overcome the fear of needles by engaging in learning exercises and breathing techniques.

Global Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market Segments

The global virtual reality in healthcare market is segmented:

By Component: Hardware, Software

By Technology: Full Immersive Virtual Reality, Non-Immersive Virtual Reality, Semi-Immersive Virtual Reality

By Device Type: Head-Mounted Display, Gesture-Tracking Device, Projectors and Display Units, Other Devices

By Application: Patient Care Management, Education And Training, Fitness Management, Pharmacy, Surgery, Other Applications

By End User: Research And Diagnostics, Laboratories, Hospitals And Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies, Other End Users

By Geography: The global virtual reality in healthcare market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global virtual reality in healthcare market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-reality-in-healthcare-global-market-report

Virtual Reality In Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides virtual reality in healthcare global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global virtual reality in healthcare market, virtual reality in healthcare market share, virtual reality in healthcare market segments and geographies, virtual reality in healthcare market players, virtual reality in healthcare market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The virtual reality in healthcare market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Virtual Reality In Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Samsung, Atheer Inc., Augmedix Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Medical Realities Ltd, Mindmaze, Medtronic Inc, Siemens Healthineers, Hologic Inc., Oculus VR, GE Healthcare and Orca Health Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Virtual Reality Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Hand Held Devices, Head Mounted Devices, Gesture Controlled Devices), By Application (Medical & Healthcare, Commercial, Education, Advertising & Marketing, Commerce, Energy & Utilities, Entertainment & Gaming, Designing & Engineering, Logistics), By Technology (Semi & Fully Immersive, Non-immersive) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-reality-devices-global-market-report

Virtual Reality Software and Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (3D Modelling Software, 360 degree Custom VR Software, Real Time Simulation Software), ) By Application (Entertainment, Gaming, Tourism, Hospitals), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-reality-software-and-services-global-market-report

Healthcare Analytics Market - By Type Of Technology (Descriptive analytics, Predictive analytics, Prescriptive analytics), By Application (Clinical data analytics, Administrative & Operational, Financial analytics, Others), By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-analytics-market

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC